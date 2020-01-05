Some Dolphins Tidbits

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,260
Reaction score
2,721
Some discussion items, mostly Dolphins related.

* Four of the quarterbacks still in the playoff hunt are from the 2012 draft class. Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. For Tannehill and Cousins they both got their first playoff wins. Only Wilson has so far won a super bowl. Griffin is backing up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

* Happy for Tannehill. He didn't play great against the Patriots, but you don't always have to when you've got talent around you. Look no further than last years' super bowl when Tom Brady really didn't need to do much in that win. Derrick Henry was sensational in this game. He's a free agent, by the way. But, I seriously doubt he leaves Tennessee. I would love Miami to draft a runner like that and dictate the running game. Perhaps that's a reason the Dolphins brought in Chan Gailey.

* During the last nine games of the season Miami went 5-4. During their last nine games, including the playoffs, New England went 4-5.

* Rumors, likely untrue, have Bill Bellichick linked to the New York Giants. Perhaps that might make sense for him. He has nothing left to prove in New England. A move, and success, certainly could help his personal resume. Maybe he wants to prove he can win without Brady. Then again, doubt it's true.
 
F

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,309
Reaction score
1,477
Love to see him fall on his face...

Like Jimmuh! did when he stole our money and drove our his cowardly *** into retirement.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Farewell El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
7,460
Reaction score
1,612
SF Dolphin Fan said:
* Rumors, likely untrue, have Bill Bellichick linked to the New York Giants. Perhaps that might make sense for him. He has nothing left to prove in New England. A move, and success, certainly could help his personal resume. Maybe he wants to prove he can win without Brady. Then again, doubt it's true.
Click to expand...
The Belichick rumor to the NY Giants isn't quite as crazy as some may think. While he's been at the Patriots for the past 20 years, he actually had 12 years with Giants. It's where he had his initial NFL success.
  • New York Giants (1979)
    Special teams coach & defensive assistant
  • New York Giants (19801984)
    Linebackers coach & special teams coach
  • New York Giants (19851990)
    Defensive coordinator
The Giants have a good young QB and a very good young RB but need talent on Defense. Bill could probably make them very competitive in a couple of years.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
182
Reaction score
324
Age
30
Location
New York
spiketex said:
The Belichick rumor to the NY Giants isn't quite as crazy as some may think. While he's been at the Patriots for the past 20 years, he actually had 12 years with Giants. It's where he had his initial NFL success.
  • New York Giants (1979)
    Special teams coach & defensive assistant
  • New York Giants (19801984)
    Linebackers coach & special teams coach
  • New York Giants (19851990)
    Defensive coordinator
The Giants have a good young QB and a very good young RB but need talent on Defense. Bill could probably make them very competitive in a couple of years.
Click to expand...
I could see BB eventually stepping into a strictly FO role with NE if he wants to stay with the franchise. He has been successful as the GM for years. That being said, I think the only team he might agree to coach outside the Patriots is the Giants. It might be unlikely, but it certainly could happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information