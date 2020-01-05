Some Dolphins Tidbits

Some discussion items, mostly Dolphins related.



* Four of the quarterbacks still in the playoff hunt are from the 2012 draft class. Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. For Tannehill and Cousins they both got their first playoff wins. Only Wilson has so far won a super bowl. Griffin is backing up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.



* Happy for Tannehill. He didn't play great against the Patriots, but you don't always have to when you've got talent around you. Look no further than last years' super bowl when Tom Brady really didn't need to do much in that win. Derrick Henry was sensational in this game. He's a free agent, by the way. But, I seriously doubt he leaves Tennessee. I would love Miami to draft a runner like that and dictate the running game. Perhaps that's a reason the Dolphins brought in Chan Gailey.



* During the last nine games of the season Miami went 5-4. During their last nine games, including the playoffs, New England went 4-5.



* Rumors, likely untrue, have Bill Bellichick linked to the New York Giants. Perhaps that might make sense for him. He has nothing left to prove in New England. A move, and success, certainly could help his personal resume. Maybe he wants to prove he can win without Brady. Then again, doubt it's true.