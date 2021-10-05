Some Good News

silver McNibblets
Jaelan Phillips is very quickly going to blossom into one of the elite EDGE rushers in the NFL
Let’s not put him m n the HOF yet like they’re doing for Herbert but he does look
He is really starting to flash.
That was good LT abuse out of a kid in his 4th game.
Igbinoghene disagreesNik Needham looked good too. Need to resign him.