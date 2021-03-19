Some good Tua news and insights for next season





Just watched the break down on Tua by Warner and it's spot on. Some things I'll add...

- The Smash concept that Tua struggled to connect on the deep routes is one of the easiest concepts in football to teach and learn. Literally every offense I have even seen or been a part of uses the concept.

Typically the outside WR#1 runs a hook, Curl, Slant or Stop type of route and the #2 or #3 (if a Trips set) runs a deep corner route (It's the opposite of a post route that goes towards the sideline). IMO we missed Corner route opportunities more than any other route with Tua last season. I really don't think it's going to be a long standing problem with him even though it's obvious he loves the dink and dunk. I'll be surprised if we don't see some major improvement on Smash concept this season.

- We also missed some Skinny Post opportunities upfield (It's a lot like a seam route but has a slight inside lean to the route) and it's usually ran from the most outside WR. It's a really effective route vs both Man and Zone coverages IF it's thrown at the right time. Tua needs to get rid of that pocket hop step (that's just poor footwork). I suspect he does it when he can't see where he knows he is supposed to be looking as having coached offense for 30 of my 32 years that's a common issue with QB's taking hop steps on those longer routes.

- A big part of Tua's development will hinge on his timing and synch with our WR's and TE's. Part of that is just staying healthy and not having the revolving door in our receiving core that we saw the last several years. I'm hoping that part of our staff evaluation on players we pickup through FA and the draft put a heavy emphasis on guys that have shown they can stay on the field and play through a season. Having timing is a big part of every successful passing game.



Tua will look so much better IF:

- We can keep our WR's and TE healthy all season so there isn't a revolving door there

- We find a legit Workhorse RB that becomes our primary threat on Offense (RB Harris comes to mind)

- Our OC tandem uses Alabama offensive concepts that Tua has had success with in the past



I don't think anyone doubt's that he is working his *** off in the offseason, and he's the leader we need.