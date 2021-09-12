 Some Help Please | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Help Please

We switched to Xfinity from Direct TV. Thought we had the NFL package, which essentially we do but they don't include every game. Long story short, looks like I get 3-4 Miami Dolphin games. Thought we had them all.

Anyone computer savvy that might know how to get the game without going back to Direct TV??? Thanks.
 
I’d like to know the same too. I live in Greece, and have a site, but it keeps freezing.
 
Sorry guys but you can not post illegible streams here however you can send them to a member in a PM
 
Happy B day Mr T :cheers:

I am locking this

PM me if you need a link
 
I was just wondering if somebody had a good streaming option for a Phin fan stuck in Utah who can’t get Sunday Ticket this year.

PLEASE DM me if so! Thank you and Phins up!!
 
Aqua Man said:
I was just wondering if somebody had a good streaming option for a Phin fan stuck in Utah who can’t get Sunday Ticket this year.

PLEASE DM me if so! Thank you and Phins up!!
PM
 
