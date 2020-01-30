Some Jordan Love...love

Thompson offered up that Mahomes comparison unprompted.

It's the same comparison we've been making for a few months, though warily. That's a lot to put on anyone, especially a young quarterback coming off a tough year with lofty high-round expectations in his near future. Thompson had no such concerns but with the caveat that Love, like Mahomes, lands in a stable environment that can nurture his development.

"In the right system -- an Andy Reid system or a Bill Belichick system -- he could dominate the game," Thompson said. "Jordan Love is a baller. He can play football."
 
He reminds me of Mahomes as well.

Not as gifted and not as advanced but with patience and good coaching i could see him becoming a star.

IF things don't work out at #5, or the Fins don't really like Tua/Herbert I would not be upset with Love at #18 and have him sit a year behind Fitz.

He is a bit of a projection/gamble but so are Tua/Herbert for different reasons.
 
