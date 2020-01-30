Some Jordan Love...love

Thompson offered up that Mahomes comparison unprompted.It's the same comparison we've been making for a few months, though warily. That's a lot to put on anyone, especially a young quarterback coming off a tough year with lofty high-round expectations in his near future. Thompson had no such concerns but with the caveat that Love, like Mahomes, lands in a stable environment that can nurture his development."In the right system -- an Andy Reid system or a Bill Belichick system -- he could dominate the game," Thompson said. "Jordan Love is a baller. He can play football."