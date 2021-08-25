Some notes from Tuesday’s practice.

Notes from Tuesday practice:I can only say it looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue..This was the practice devoted to all things special teams, in slow motion, I’m talking swib kicks, onside kicks, traditional and untraditional ( Sanders has invented a new way of kicking the ball) punts out of the end zone, even taking a safety punts..Flores leaves no situation unpracticed.I arrive at the Facility and it is very nice, I liked the nova facility as well but this is another level, grander, yet closer to the action.First man on the field is J Phillips, he will be the most intriguing story of the day..Just him, his coach, and a sled..You wanna talk about what a hi level 1st round pick, professional athlete looks like, holy crap this dude is a specimen..So cool to see him working the sled from 10 ft away..So I’ll summarize my thoughts on him from the day about him..When I studied his games last year with the canes, it was a tale of two players, first half of the season was steady but not spectacular, 2nd half was exceptional, all American worthy..This directly correlates with what I saw today, I watched a player all day deal with his inner demons of being a perfectionist, he’s very hard on himself, very dedicated young athlete and wants to be great, he wants to know every nuance of his technique and fundamentals, almost like he can’t unleash himself until he has his technique down to a science.I would expect the same result this year as his last as a cane.I think Flores knows this and that’s why they are bringing him up slowly, he’s 2nd team mostly but does get first team reps, I’ll explain after..I look for him to come on in the 2nd half of the season.So I’m gonna give him some space to learns what he feels he needs to learn before he releases his kracken..Allow him to go through his process.Byron Jones is living in his own world and beats to his own drum, and he does it in the most professional way, while everyone else is doing their drills, this dude is all by himself working in his corner technique, back pedal, hand jousting, explosive movements..His pysique is hi level, body like a thoroughbred, all very cool to watch a real pro work on his craft with that type of intensity.I look for him to have a big year.The sound system at this facility is ridiculous..Heavy cool hip hop just glaring at the beginning of practice, not sure how the country boys feel about it but it’s loud and it’s quite edgy..Waddle is just fine, so easy to see why folks like Omar confuse his gait with a limp...dorks..he’s bow legged as hell lol...a sign of great athleticism.Gerald Alexander is a good coach.meticulius, cares about his players and motivates them on every rep.Jevon Holland not practicing but he’s fine..This dude loves football, he goes through every rep on the sideline while his team is on the field, always a ball in his hands, completely engaged.Bigger dude than I thought as well.Sanders is practicing his new way to onside kick, balls lyes flat and he kicks the end of it so it just spins like a top.J Phiilps is attached to his assistant linebackers coach.everywhere he goes, J goes.We should have a top 5 special teams unit, whole practice dedicated to the unit and their well coached.Practicing Hail Mary tip drills.Tua and the first team offense is on the far side throwing lollipops to his receivers...slow mo walkthrough..Pure coaching of the mental side of football in this practice, pure fundamentals, memory, and technique.They spend a period working on fake cadence drills for the Dline.The next two days, as the practice intensity ramps up, going to watch real close for two things on my mind that I’m not sold on.#1 Christian Wilkins#2 this run defense.J Phiilps and Ginkel line up as outside linebackers in a 34 look with the rest of the starters...as it should be.Brandon Jones at practice..no limitations.So on our side, we’ve had the the first team defense the whole practice, vrs Seinett and the 3rd team offense.Finally when Tua came over to run some slo motion offense Eichenburg was the starter at right tackle..Dude has much room to add to his frame.Starting four receivers in four receiver sets are Gesicki, Waddle, Fuller, Parker.In five receiver sets add Wilson.They are practicing the Stanford play, laterals and throwbacks everywhere.Practice ends..Dline runs sprints, needham and Hunter on the jugs, with the kid Khalil McClain working on another jugs.Javarris davis only D back running sprints.Sorry it wasn’t a more exciting practice but I’m sure it will intensify tommorrow and Thursday..Peace