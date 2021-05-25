 Some Numbers on Jaelan Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Numbers on Jaelan Phillips

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Not sure if this has been posted, or talked about.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) Grades
- Overall 2018 PFF Grade: 67.0, 159 Snaps, 7 Run Stops, 4 QB Hurries
- Overall 2020 PFF Grade: 86.6, 542 Snaps, 18 Run Stops, 29 QB Hurries

Pro Day Results:​

Vertical: 36-inch (81st Percentile)
Bench Press: 21 reps (39th Percentile)
Broad Jump: 10’5” (90th Percentile)
40-yard: 4.56 (93rd Percentile) (10-yard split: 1.59, 88th Percentile)
Shuttle: 4.13 (96th Percentile)
3-Cone: 7.01 (80th Percentile)

Strengths/Positives

  • Unteachable Athleticism
  • Ability to unlock from blockers
  • Prototypical EDGE Size
  • High Motor/Energy
  • Effective against Run and Pass
  • 2020 Production
“The proof is in the pudding. My play on the field, that I didn’t miss a snap, a game or a workout...I’m a guy that does all the right things. I do all the extra things.” Jaelan Phillips on concerns related to his durability.

Weaknesses/Negatives

  • Medical History
  • Temporary Retirement
  • One Year as Regular Starter (seven games of production)
  • Still fairly “Raw”
 
1

1972forever

I really wish they would stop using the word retirement in regards to what transpired while he was at UCLA. He didn’t retire, he was forced to stop playing at UCLA because the rules of the university prohibited him from playing anymore because of the concussions he suffered.

While those concussions certainly should be of some concern, I don’t see that they prevented him from playing hard when he is on the field. His play at UM last year clearly showed that he doesn’t play with fear and he played the entire season without any type of injury.

I am no more concerned with him suffering more concussions than I am that any player on the Dolphins will suffer a concussion. To me he was the best defensive player in the entire draft and the Dolphins were very fortunate that he was still on the board when they selected at 18.
 
C

CSONKA1966

My low bar for Phillips is he plays 12 games, 6 sacks, and plays the run well. Upscale is a notch below Chase Youngs rookie yr, however, he could have even better numbers than Chases rookie yr because of the talent surrounding him.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

He’s a big Athletic football playing stud.

hopefully with new helmet technology his concussion days are over.
 
circumstances

circumstances

they love those first guys in last guys out.

tua, waddle and phillips immediately spring to mind.

it's going to be a competition to see who gets to the facility first and leaves last, lol.
 
