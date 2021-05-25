Some Numbers on Jaelan Phillips

I really wish they would stop using the word retirement in regards to what transpired while he was at UCLA. He didn’t retire, he was forced to stop playing at UCLA because the rules of the university prohibited him from playing anymore because of the concussions he suffered.



While those concussions certainly should be of some concern, I don’t see that they prevented him from playing hard when he is on the field. His play at UM last year clearly showed that he doesn’t play with fear and he played the entire season without any type of injury.



I am no more concerned with him suffering more concussions than I am that any player on the Dolphins will suffer a concussion. To me he was the best defensive player in the entire draft and the Dolphins were very fortunate that he was still on the board when they selected at 18.