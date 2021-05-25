Some Numbers on Jaelan Phillips

SF Dolphin Fan
Not sure if this has been posted, or talked about.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) Grades
- Overall 2018 PFF Grade: 67.0, 159 Snaps, 7 Run Stops, 4 QB Hurries
- Overall 2020 PFF Grade: 86.6, 542 Snaps, 18 Run Stops, 29 QB Hurries
Bench Press: 21 reps (39th Percentile)
Broad Jump: 10’5” (90th Percentile)
40-yard: 4.56 (93rd Percentile) (10-yard split: 1.59, 88th Percentile)
Shuttle: 4.13 (96th Percentile)
3-Cone: 7.01 (80th Percentile)
Strengths/Positives
- Unteachable Athleticism
- Ability to unlock from blockers
- Prototypical EDGE Size
- High Motor/Energy
- Effective against Run and Pass
- 2020 Production
Weaknesses/Negatives
- Medical History
- Temporary Retirement
- One Year as Regular Starter (seven games of production)
- Still fairly “Raw”