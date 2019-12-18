Some Observations with the Season Winding Down (Mostly Miami Related)

Just a few thoughts with two games left in the season.



Team MVP

Is it anyone other than Ryan Fitzpatrick? I called for Josh Rosen to get significant playing time, but watching the offensive line I now understand why Flores stuck with Fitzpatrick. He's Bret Favre without the gun. Exciting to watch, takes chances, makes things happen at times, but can throw those ill-advised passes that are game changers, those cringe-worthy throws. I give Fitz credit for helping develop DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. Parker's best attribute is winning those 50/50 balls, going up and getting it. While he's improved in all facets of his game, the fact that Fitz isn't afraid to throw those balls helps Parker. I'm actually surprised that Fitz has stayed relatively healthy. I loved the Gesicki pick in the draft and he is paying dividends.



The Next Quarterback

It's interesting how the game has changed. Nobody is looking for the next Tom Brady anymore, those pocket passers. Everyone wants Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson etc. Looking around the league, it's easy to see why. Simply put, it's the big plays that come from mobile quarterbacks, whether it's their ability to get out of the pocket and run for yards, or throw it 50 yards down field. Corners can only cover for so long. With that said, Josh Rosen seems to be facing an uphill battle. We've heard some contradictory reports. The owner has stated that Miami has the coach and now needs to get the quarterback. That doesn't sound like a strong endorsement of Rosen. But recently Flores has spoken highly about Rosen's development. Lots of options at quarterback that have been discussed in detail here. Bottom line, Miami needs to get it right.



The Coaching Staff

Ross may be right. I remember wondering after that four-game stretch to open the season. That was absolutely brutal. But since then Miami has been competitive, winning a few games, and playing hard. It makes me wonder what Flores and company can do with more talent.



The Running Game

This has been the biggest disappointment of the season. The fact that Fitz is the leader in rushing yards speaks volumes for how bad Miami's running attack is. All season long, the opponent has played in Miami's backfield so it's hard to be too critical of the running backs. I know this is a total rebuild and that the premium positions should be emphasized, along with BPA. But, the Dolphins have to fix the running game quickly for any quarterback to have a chance to succeed.



The Last Two

Cincinnati is more formidable with Andy Dalton starting, but can't see the Bengals getting to three wins. That means, Miami won't pick number one. Would love to see Miami play a competitive game against New England to close the season. I remember in game two, Brady throwing the ball up 33-0 and that didn't sit well with me. The Patriots have lost to the three best teams in the AFC, though, to Baltimore, Houston and Kansas City. It's hard to imagine this Patriots team making it to the super bowl.