Some Observations with the Season Winding Down (Mostly Miami Related)

SF Dolphin Fan

Just a few thoughts with two games left in the season.

Team MVP
Is it anyone other than Ryan Fitzpatrick? I called for Josh Rosen to get significant playing time, but watching the offensive line I now understand why Flores stuck with Fitzpatrick. He's Bret Favre without the gun. Exciting to watch, takes chances, makes things happen at times, but can throw those ill-advised passes that are game changers, those cringe-worthy throws. I give Fitz credit for helping develop DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. Parker's best attribute is winning those 50/50 balls, going up and getting it. While he's improved in all facets of his game, the fact that Fitz isn't afraid to throw those balls helps Parker. I'm actually surprised that Fitz has stayed relatively healthy. I loved the Gesicki pick in the draft and he is paying dividends.

The Next Quarterback
It's interesting how the game has changed. Nobody is looking for the next Tom Brady anymore, those pocket passers. Everyone wants Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson etc. Looking around the league, it's easy to see why. Simply put, it's the big plays that come from mobile quarterbacks, whether it's their ability to get out of the pocket and run for yards, or throw it 50 yards down field. Corners can only cover for so long. With that said, Josh Rosen seems to be facing an uphill battle. We've heard some contradictory reports. The owner has stated that Miami has the coach and now needs to get the quarterback. That doesn't sound like a strong endorsement of Rosen. But recently Flores has spoken highly about Rosen's development. Lots of options at quarterback that have been discussed in detail here. Bottom line, Miami needs to get it right.

The Coaching Staff
Ross may be right. I remember wondering after that four-game stretch to open the season. That was absolutely brutal. But since then Miami has been competitive, winning a few games, and playing hard. It makes me wonder what Flores and company can do with more talent.

The Running Game
This has been the biggest disappointment of the season. The fact that Fitz is the leader in rushing yards speaks volumes for how bad Miami's running attack is. All season long, the opponent has played in Miami's backfield so it's hard to be too critical of the running backs. I know this is a total rebuild and that the premium positions should be emphasized, along with BPA. But, the Dolphins have to fix the running game quickly for any quarterback to have a chance to succeed.

The Last Two
Cincinnati is more formidable with Andy Dalton starting, but can't see the Bengals getting to three wins. That means, Miami won't pick number one. Would love to see Miami play a competitive game against New England to close the season. I remember in game two, Brady throwing the ball up 33-0 and that didn't sit well with me. The Patriots have lost to the three best teams in the AFC, though, to Baltimore, Houston and Kansas City. It's hard to imagine this Patriots team making it to the super bowl.
 
jazz015

Point 1 - yeah I agree

Point 2 - tough to say. Those guys are very good at creating but are also very refined passers in the pocket. If a guy can play in the pocket it will help his longevity in the league. Even Wilson makes an effort to be a picket passer.

We tried with Rosen and unless they have other plans for him I assume it just didn't work out. At least we tried.

3. Coaching staff is fine and it seems like flores did a great job establishing a culture. Will be a tough go next year with having to add a number of new pieces next year. The good news is it will be flanked by a majority of veterans and talent. They just have to pull it together.

4 - the position group wasn't very good or consistent week to week. I assume their are plans to draft one more and sign a few free agents with good skill sets. Nothing too expensive because the gordon's have shown to be declining on their second deals.

5 - I could care less what happens. It's just relieving this episode is over and we found some lone bright spots here and there
 
Danny

Prett much spot on. Love what the coaching staff has done considering the roster. We have a long way to go as far as adding talent. I'm just hoping they hit on free agency and the draft. We have 5 picks in the first two rounds and to be honest I'm hoping we draft 5 players at least. In other words I really don't want to use picks to move up with all the holes we have.
 
marino13zach54

Oline/dline. Oline/dline. Oline/dline. This is the mantra we need heading into the offseason.
 
malek2972

I liked your summary and agree with most of your observations.

I would like to see us pick up a real OL coach though - our recent history has been terrible and I couldn't even name our current coach. NE never seemed to prioritize the OL and I'm concerned that we don't have the people in place that can develop a young OL. Talent does play a factor but if you can't develop the talent you're kind of screwed. Running game has been stunted all year so maybe an upgrade here would put us on a faster track to success.
 
Wouldn’t be surprised if Flores talking “highly” about Rosen is a ploy to drive up his stock So they could trade him and get their 2nd back somehow.
 
