 Some Saints Might Be Available At Steep Discounts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Some Saints Might Be Available At Steep Discounts

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
15,378
Reaction score
38,555
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
www.spotrac.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the New Orleans Saints 2022 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com

Saints are 75 MILLION over the cap. They are going to need to make some borderline crazy decisions to get under. Who do you want and what's the offer?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,352
Reaction score
10,755
Fin-Loco said:
www.spotrac.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the New Orleans Saints 2022 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com

Saints are 75 MILLION over the cap. They are going to need to make some borderline crazy decisions to get under. Who do you want and what's the offer?
Click to expand...

There will be other teams bidding on those players. I see no "steep discounts "
 
F

FanEnSpain

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 5, 2021
Messages
440
Reaction score
619
Age
35
Location
Madrid
the center they drafted that we should have drafted two years ago. I think hes a guard now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom