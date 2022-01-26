Some Saints Might Be Available At Steep Discounts

Fin-Loco
New Orleans Saints 2022 Salary Cap
A real-time breakdown of the New Orleans Saints 2022 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
Saints are 75 MILLION over the cap. They are going to need to make some borderline crazy decisions to get under. Who do you want and what's the offer?