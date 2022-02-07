Something to consider

Now that we have our HC, and hopefully he is a very inventive mind on offense, I need to again remind everyone of the issues we had to endure this year, and though a big reason we won 7 games in a row was because the defense came alive late, it's no coincidence Miami started their season beating the Pats in NE with Tua at the helm, and did not get into a true winning grove until Tua came back. Watch these plays, and remember Tua had a mostly young ineffective O-line coached by a Rookie Coach, and two O-Coordinators trying to work with each, while getting experience in a new job.





Yes, these are just highlights, but considering what Tua had to work with, then compare it to the highlights of Jimmy G.





As you compare Tua to Jimmy G, ask yourself these questions...



1. Of both of them, who completed more tight coverage passes?

2. Who put the ball perfectly where it needed to be put more times?

3. Tua has a weak arm? Who actually under threw their receiver more?

4. Who was more under distress to get rid of the ball?

5. Who had better, healthier receivers to throw to?

6. Whose team had a running game defenses needed to respect?



Even if you believe both are about the same (Obviously I disagree), with the O-Coordinator the 9ers had (Now our HC), that Offense was light years ahead of us, and that is hopefully what we have to look forward to. If whomever is the D-Coordinator can hold his part, and again give us a solid to above average defense...I think we may be surprised next year with Tua, and how far the team might end up going.