Something to consider

tay0365

tay0365

Now that we have our HC, and hopefully he is a very inventive mind on offense, I need to again remind everyone of the issues we had to endure this year, and though a big reason we won 7 games in a row was because the defense came alive late, it's no coincidence Miami started their season beating the Pats in NE with Tua at the helm, and did not get into a true winning grove until Tua came back. Watch these plays, and remember Tua had a mostly young ineffective O-line coached by a Rookie Coach, and two O-Coordinators trying to work with each, while getting experience in a new job.


Yes, these are just highlights, but considering what Tua had to work with, then compare it to the highlights of Jimmy G.


As you compare Tua to Jimmy G, ask yourself these questions...

1. Of both of them, who completed more tight coverage passes?
2. Who put the ball perfectly where it needed to be put more times?
3. Tua has a weak arm? Who actually under threw their receiver more?
4. Who was more under distress to get rid of the ball?
5. Who had better, healthier receivers to throw to?
6. Whose team had a running game defenses needed to respect?

Even if you believe both are about the same (Obviously I disagree), with the O-Coordinator the 9ers had (Now our HC), that Offense was light years ahead of us, and that is hopefully what we have to look forward to. If whomever is the D-Coordinator can hold his part, and again give us a solid to above average defense...I think we may be surprised next year with Tua, and how far the team might end up going.
 
superphin

superphin

The way I see it we're in a no-lose position.

If Tus takes a big step in year 3 then great we have our guy and an offense and will probably win a SB in a 3-year window.

If Tua gets injured again or he simply doesn't play well then we have 2 1st round picks for McDaniel to draft his guy or trade up to draft his guy and we will win a SB in a 3-year window.

That's right @Ray R is not the only one who can be optimistic.
 
tay0365

tay0365

So this is a pro-Tua thread.

Got it!
Actually this is a things could get much better one way or the other thread. Like superphin said, if Tua can't hack it, he will be replaced.

Miami is going to fix the O-line with the salary cap they have, Miami will probably bring in at least one Receiving weapon, and RB.

I showed up there that Tua in bad situations did pretty well, now with an O-Coordinator, he will need to prove himself, there is no excuses, there is no a bit more time to grow.

In 2022 Tua is going to reach the ceiling that I believe and hope he can reach, or he will find himself at best competing for the starting job in 2023...Includes and especially if he gets hurt again.
 
tay0365

tay0365

I hope the guy's right, but until he has several, and I mean 90% horrific games, it's going to be pro-tua.

It's the O-Line's fault. It's the OC's fault. It's the HC's fault. It's the GM's fault. It's the WRs' fault.

Not this time, the HC is Offensive Minded, the Salary Cap is one of, if not the highest this year, so the O-line will get fixed at worst to being OK to solid. Tua knows he has to prove himself, so the window is one year.
 
