Something’s going on that’s going to catch the haters by surprise.

Tyreke Hill is a BIG FISH in the NFL (pun intended). While his addition to this Miami roster is huge from a talent stand point alone, I’m already seeing something even more powerful bubbling up to the surface: This dude 100% believes in Tua, he’s vocal about it, and his teammates (especially his WR’s and TE’s) are following suit. Today, Hill posted that video on his Twitter defending Tua and you have Waddle following it up with his “Right in the bread basket” comment.



This team is uniting, which in all honesty, really hasn’t been the case in Miami for far too long. We’ve got an HC and OC that are already of the “**** you, we’ll win with Tua” mindset, and it’s clear to see that it’s spreading across the team. When you have a proven winner and top 3 WR like Tyreke Hill jump on board, it cements it even further.



I honestly I hope that the haters turn up the volume even louder on their offseason bitchfest because all that’s gonna do is fuel the fire and galvanize this team even further. Think about just how different the team environment is going to be like compared to the one that was in place with Flores. I HATE giving Ross any type of credit, but if he hadn’t made the decision to fire Flo after a winning season, the direction of this franchise couldn’t be more different than it is today. We’d have no Tyreke Hill, we’d be breaking in yet another new OC, Gaskin and Ahmed would still be RB1 and RB2, and knowing what Flo thinks of Tua, I have zero doubts that Flo would have strong armed Grier into bringing in an NFL journeyman QB to supplant Tua.



It feels like a REALLY special era of Miami Dolphins football is dawning and I’m ****ing here for it! I really can’t understand having a negative take on what’s going on in Miami or with Tua for that matter but you know what Abraham Lincoln famously said after we bombed Pearl Habor: “HATERS GONNA HATE!”