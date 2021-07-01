Sometimes... those red flags should be heeded.

TAMORRION TERRY
The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley reports WR Tamorrion Terry was indicted for felony murder of a 21-year-old woman in a 2018 gang-related mass shooting in Georgia.
21-year-old Za’ Quavia Smith was among at least seven people shot at the Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia, in June of 2018. The timeline puts Terry (among 10 others indicted for felony murder) at the shooting during the summer before the former's redshirt freshman year at Florida State. Terry was signed by the Seahawks in May but was quietly released on Wednesday.