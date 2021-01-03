 Sounds like the Bills plan to play their starters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sounds like the Bills plan to play their starters

Better be careful Buffalo, your track record of luck isn't any better than ours lately and you've skated through the season so far. Also, see Baltimore Ravens and their fans last year, they were pretty ****y rolling into their first playoff game too.
 
Maybe if they get up 21-0 and see the Steelers are losing for sure they bench Allen and the Fins might have a remote chance to get back in the game.
 
