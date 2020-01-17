Special Player - DE Yetur Gross-Matos gets it done

Penn State has a pretty special player in DE Yetur Gross-Matos. He is a hustler, with a long frame and can provide pass rush inside and outside. This guy is climbing up my charts bigtime! His quickness out of stance makes it extremely difficult on OL to block him. He has a knack at creating 'instant pressure" at the snap inside and outside on obvious passing downs. Could be elite!CAREER NOTES & RECORDSCareer: With one half-tackle for loss against Buffalo (9/7/19), reached the 25 TFL mark in his career.Season: 2018: Became the 11th Nittany Lion to record 20 tackles for loss in a season (12th time)...Tied with Bruce Clark (1978), Todd Atkins (1994), LaVar Arrington (1999) and Aaron Maybin (2008) for the eighth-most tackles for loss in a season.2019 • JUNIOR SEASONAwards: Named to the Pro Football Focus second-team Big Ten Team of the Week following his performance vs. Buffalo (9/7)...Selected to the preseason Lott Impact Trophy watch list...Named to the preseason Bednarik Award watch list...Tabbed on the preseason Bronko Nagurski Award watch list...Selected for the preseason Big Ten honors list, voted on by conference media members.Season: Made three starts.Idaho (8/31): Notched 2.5 sacks, while collecting three tackles...Selected as the Coaching Staff's Defensive Player of the Week. Buffalo (9/7): Registered three tackles, including a solo sack...Added a QB hurry.2018 • SOPHOMORE SEASONAwards: Voted first-team All-Big Ten by the media...Selected third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches...Earned the team’s Reid-Robinson Award, as an outstanding defensive lineman, at the team’s awards banquet...Named to the Hendricks Award (Top Defensive End) Watch List...Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following the Iowa (10/27) game.Season: Made 13 starts...One of 20 players to make their first career start...Had at least a half-sack in five-straight games from Michigan State (10/13) until Wisconsin (11/10)...Had at least a full tackle for loss in eight-straight games, from Ohio State (9/29) through Maryland (11/24).Rankings: Ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten and ranked No. 12 in the nation with 1.5 tackles for loss per game...Finished No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 47 in FBS with 0.62 sacks per game.Appalachian State (9/1): Earned first career start and had three tackles...Registered half a tackle for loss and a QB hurry. at Pittsburgh (9/8): Posted three tackles...Added a half-sack and a QB hurry. Kent State (9/15): Had 2.0 tackles for loss, including a sack...Added a QB hurry. at Illinois (9/21): Assisted on a tackle. Ohio State (9/29): Recorded four tackles, including three solo...Added a tackle for loss and a QB hurry. Michigan State (10/13): Collected four tackles...Had 2.5 tackles for loss, including a half-sack...Forced a fumble for the first time in career...Added a QB hurry. at Indiana (10/20): Registered a career-high 10 tackles, the most tackles by a Penn State a Penn State defensive lineman since Austin Johnson had 10 tackles against Northwestern in 2015...The 10 tackles are the most by a PSU defensive end since Carl Nassib had 10 at Temple in 2015...Had a career-best two sacks. Iowa (10/27): Posted nine tackles, including seven solo...Set a career high with four tackles for loss and tied a career high with two sacks...Named the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week. at Michigan (11/3): Collected four tackles...Recorded a solo sack. Wisconsin (11/10): Recorded five tackles, all solo...Made two tackles for loss, including a strip-sack...Forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. at Rutgers (11/17): Registered five tackles, including two solo...Had a tackle for loss...Named the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week. Maryland (11/24): Collected four tackles...Made 3.5 tackles for loss...Earned the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week award.2017 • TRUE FRESHMAN SEASONAwards: Named honorable-mention All-Freshman Team by BTN.com.Season: Appeared in all 13 games...Made collegiate debut vs. Akron (9/2)...One of 24 student-athletes to make their collegiate debut...One of 17 freshmen (14 redshirt, 3 true) to appear.