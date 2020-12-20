Special Team

Another fail to report caused another big play. The way I see it, it is the responsibility of the ST coach. Sure, the player needs to remember and take part of the blame. But after what happened not long ago, should the coach reminds the players before the trick play? I know I would. And if you don't want to do it so obvious, you can tell the st captain, and the captain reminds the players. There are many ways to do it.



I am not saying we should fire the coach. He has done a decent job. I am saying Flo should give him a good talk-to.