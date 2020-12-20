 Special Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Special Team

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
487
Reaction score
586
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
Another fail to report caused another big play. The way I see it, it is the responsibility of the ST coach. Sure, the player needs to remember and take part of the blame. But after what happened not long ago, should the coach reminds the players before the trick play? I know I would. And if you don't want to do it so obvious, you can tell the st captain, and the captain reminds the players. There are many ways to do it.

I am not saying we should fire the coach. He has done a decent job. I am saying Flo should give him a good talk-to.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,351
Reaction score
10,862
Dan13Forever said:
Another fail to report caused another big play. The way I see it, it is the responsibility of the ST coach. Sure, the player needs to remember and take part of the blame. But after what happened not long ago, should the coach reminds the players before the trick play? I know I would. And if you don't want to do it so obvious, you can tell the st captain, and the captain reminds the players. There are many ways to dobit.

I am not saying we should fire the coach. He has done a decent job. I am saying Flo should give him a good talk-to.
Click to expand...
K
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
2,134
Reaction score
1,166
Age
47
Location
Largo, Florida
They need to send him to offseason seminar to learn the rules. The guy is obviously trying hard and doing some good stuff, but we cannot have coaches who do not know the rules. So Grier needs to book him for one or two of these seminars.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
487
Reaction score
586
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
LargoFin said:
They need to send him to offseason seminar to learn the rules. The guy is obviously trying hard and doing some good stuff, but we cannot have coaches who do not know the rules. So Grier needs to book him for one or two of these seminars.
Click to expand...
And make sure he's not going to LV, and check his office for dope.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,351
Reaction score
10,862
LargoFin said:
They need to send him to offseason seminar to learn the rules. The guy is obviously trying hard and doing some good stuff, but we cannot have coaches who do not know the rules. So Grier needs to book him for one or two of these seminars.
Click to expand...
If Grugiey reports in as eligible it tips the Pats off on the fake punt! :D :D :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom