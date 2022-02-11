Special Teams-How Do We Improve?

I have always been a proponent of having a good special teams unit leads to success. According to Rick Gosselin, he had us finishing 22nd overall in regards to our Special Teams. I know we have other areas we need to address first, but I think for us to ultimately get where we all want, ST need to be improved also. Palardy and Sanders were ok but could be better, and we need to improve in punt and kick returning also. Hopefully Dedmon can help with that?



Announced that ST Coordinator Danny Crossman is staying also; we shall see.



Thoughts?