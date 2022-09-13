 Special Teams snaps | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Special Teams snaps

Yeah... I'm a bit of a scold when it comes to my discussions about the importance of special teamers...

Here were our leaders on Sunday:

Justin Bethel (15), Duke Riley (15), Durham Smythe (14), Trent Sherfield (13), Keion Crossen (13), Elijah Campbell (11) and Sam Eguavoen (11).

Bethel didn't play a single defensive snap... but it looks like he got all of the snaps that would have gone to Fejedelem. Duke and Smythe played a lot of regular snaps as well, but the next four were not really a major part of our regular down rotations-- Crossen played a bit, but probably only because of our injuries there.

The next time, some loud-mouthed poster starts screaming about any of the players on this list, slap them for me.
 
Yeah... I'm a bit of a scold when it comes to my discussions about the importance of special teamers...

Here were our leaders on Sunday:

Justin Bethel (15), Duke Riley (15), Durham Smythe (14), Trent Sherfield (13), Keion Crossen (13), Elijah Campbell (11) and Sam Eguavoen (11).

Bethel didn't play a single defensive snap... but it looks like he got all of the snaps that would have gone to Fejedelem. Duke and Smythe played a lot of regular snaps as well, but the next four were not really a major part of our regular down rotations-- Crossen played a bit, but probably only because of our injuries there.

The next time, some loud-mouthed poster starts screaming about any of the players on this list, slap them for me.
I personally appreciate the hell out of STs...especially when they're solid like this last game. Very underrated part of the game.
 
I personally appreciate the hell out of STs...especially when they're solid like this last game. Very underrated part of the game.
That one solo tackle that Bethel made was a thing of beauty. High punt... Bethel beat the coverage and took the receiver down deep in Pats territory. Riley looked good several times... between Sanders hitting everything and our Punt coverage, we made the game a LOT easier-- especially after losing Carter to a concussion.
 
Thought it was probably Ferguson's worst game, low snap on the first FG and bounced a snap to #4 which meant there was no roughing the kicker call.
 
