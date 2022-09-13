Special Teams snaps

Yeah... I'm a bit of a scold when it comes to my discussions about the importance of special teamers...



Here were our leaders on Sunday:



Justin Bethel (15), Duke Riley (15), Durham Smythe (14), Trent Sherfield (13), Keion Crossen (13), Elijah Campbell (11) and Sam Eguavoen (11).



Bethel didn't play a single defensive snap... but it looks like he got all of the snaps that would have gone to Fejedelem. Duke and Smythe played a lot of regular snaps as well, but the next four were not really a major part of our regular down rotations-- Crossen played a bit, but probably only because of our injuries there.



The next time, some loud-mouthed poster starts screaming about any of the players on this list, slap them for me.