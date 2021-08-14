 Special Teams Will Be Strong This Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Special Teams Will Be Strong This Year

Palardy and Sanders are studs. Palardy a definite upgrade over Haack. Two muffs by their returners could have been two turnovers. 54 yard average on the day with two inside the 20. Most important, his punts were stuck close to the numbers and sidelines all day. You saw what happened when the Bear's punter outkicked his coverage and kicked to the middle of the field - Dolphins return game killed them. Sanders looked great too. Like Grant as primary returner on punts for us. Coverage units looked solid, return units very good.
 
Waddle and Grant both looked great returning punts. Perry was ok as well.

With our two kickers specials should be excellent this season
 
