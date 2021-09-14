Special(?) Teams

I was excited to see our STs give us an advantage (besides Mr. Automatic Sanders), and I just didn’t see it.



The punter we’d been hearing so much about had a non-stellar performance, and it seemed Grant could’ve returned a few of those kickoffs for some potentially great field position.



Grant is an all-pro returner, and that value needs to be cashed in. Coach’s order not to bring anything out of the EZ? Not confident in the kicking team’s formation?



I was just a little let down there and was wondering if anybody else noted it.