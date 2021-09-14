 Special(?) Teams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Special(?) Teams

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,337
Reaction score
1,967
Location
San Antonio
I was excited to see our STs give us an advantage (besides Mr. Automatic Sanders), and I just didn’t see it.

The punter we’d been hearing so much about had a non-stellar performance, and it seemed Grant could’ve returned a few of those kickoffs for some potentially great field position.

Grant is an all-pro returner, and that value needs to be cashed in. Coach’s order not to bring anything out of the EZ? Not confident in the kicking team’s formation?

I was just a little let down there and was wondering if anybody else noted it.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
754
Reaction score
20
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
Special teams wasnt so special. The punter wasnt very good from what i saw. Grant was irrelevant in the return game. There was a chance to pin the pats inside their 20 and hollins totally whiffed…

sanders is our only stud as of right now.
 
