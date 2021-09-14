Special(?) Teams

PhinFan1968
Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2013
- Messages
- 2,337
- Reaction score
- 1,967
- Location
- San Antonio
I was excited to see our STs give us an advantage (besides Mr. Automatic Sanders), and I just didn’t see it.
The punter we’d been hearing so much about had a non-stellar performance, and it seemed Grant could’ve returned a few of those kickoffs for some potentially great field position.
Grant is an all-pro returner, and that value needs to be cashed in. Coach’s order not to bring anything out of the EZ? Not confident in the kicking team’s formation?
I was just a little let down there and was wondering if anybody else noted it.
The punter we’d been hearing so much about had a non-stellar performance, and it seemed Grant could’ve returned a few of those kickoffs for some potentially great field position.
Grant is an all-pro returner, and that value needs to be cashed in. Coach’s order not to bring anything out of the EZ? Not confident in the kicking team’s formation?
I was just a little let down there and was wondering if anybody else noted it.