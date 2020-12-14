Specials not so much yesterday, but...

claytonduper

claytonduper

We lost but our guys have grit and put up a heck of a fight. We are getting close and we do belong with the top 15.

Our special teams have been stellar all season. Going into this game with so many guys missing and more guys lost during the game it depleted our special teams. All of sudden several of our special team stars were thrust into game time situations. Probably a big reason why we gave up the punt return and didn't really have a good showing.
 
E

El Canadian

I'd go as far as saying when we're healthy we're definitely a top 10 team in the league.

If we can nail this upcoming offseason, we can really be on the verge of starting a dynasty.
 
