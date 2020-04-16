Sports Buzz: Dolphins take another step with Justin Herbert and call key player on national champs

The lead draft analysts at the major networks — ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah — mocked Herbert to Miami based on chatter they hear about the Dolphins’ interest in him, while making clear they don’t know for sure what the Dolphins plan to do. And only a small group of top Dolphins officials know the team’s intentions and obviously aren’t tipping their hand.As Jeremiah said, Herbert is a very “clean” prospect, with great size and arm strength, no medical or character red flags and all the measurables teams want in a quarterback prospect.Herbert improved his completion percentage from 59.4 to 66.8 last season and threw 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, then helped himself with strong performances during Senior Bowl practices and the Senior Bowl game, where he was MVP.And according to a source with direct knowledge, you can add a fourth running back to the list of Dolphins “30” visit invitations: LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire.Kiper noted that the 5-7 Edwards-Helaire “was tremendous for the national champs in 2019, becoming the first player in SEC history with 1,000 rushing yards and 50 receptions in a season.”Miami called about Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad, who had 69 tackles (5.5 for loss), two sacks, an interception and four pass breakups last season before a torn right biceps ended his season after eight games. ... Among potential third-day offensive linemen options on Miami’s radar: Texas center Zach Shackleford. They’ve been in touch. …