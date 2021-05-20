Sports Illustrated article on Gesicki (and PFF TE list)

russdoe said: Is it just me thinking its weird for current players having a camp for their competitors. I can understand retired players hosting a camp. Its like Brady showing Mahomes how to deflate footballs. Click to expand...

Rising tide raises all boats. If TEs start earning more respect when it comes to contracts, then the Franchise tag will go up for the position and then the top guys can begin to be used as the baseline for new contracts for younger players.It doesn’t always work that way though. What Suh did to the market actually set the DT market back a bit, in my opinion, because he didn’t have the impact that was expected. Also he seemed to be the unicorn at the position until Aaron Donald came on the scene. But even then, Donald seems like the outlier as well.I think it would be different if TEs brought in LB and S to teach them how to defend against them. That would be counterproductive. But a TE doesn’t ever compete directly with another TE on the field.