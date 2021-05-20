 Sports Illustrated article on Gesicki (and PFF TE list) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sports Illustrated article on Gesicki (and PFF TE list)

www.google.com

Talking Gesicki: Summer School, Where He Ranks, His Cloudy Future

Thoughts on where Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki ranks among his peers in the NFL and his future
www.google.com www.google.com

He’ll be attending a tight end camp put on by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen

Hope he can pick up a few tricks! Glad to see he’s putting in some extra work

also - another day, another PFF positional ranking. Gesicki listed at 8. Some decent respect. Although to list Kyle Pitts at 4.... that’s a joke for a rookie


www.pff.com

Tight End Rankings: The 32 best TEs entering the 2021 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce comes in at No. 1 in PFF's 2021 NFL tight end rankings.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
 
Last season Gesicki was most successful as a big slot. I'll be interested to see the offensive packages deployed this year and how often Gesicki is manning the slot versus our other slot options
 
Competely agree. The overall rankings lose some credibility when they rank someone who has not played an NFL snap in the top 5. They should call it a projection, power ranking or preference list, because it's not really an NFL ranking if you include people who have not taken an NFL snap. Or better yet, just exclude him from the list and make a note at the bottom that you project that he'll be in the top 5 of next year's list. Oh well, I guess every media outlet needs clicks these days.
 
That means I'm not being a homer ranking Gesicki as top third in the league!!! Seriously, that's where he belongs.

As to Pitts, that's just too high coming into the season. He may end up being #1 eventually, but he has to earn it first.
 
Rising tide raises all boats. If TEs start earning more respect when it comes to contracts, then the Franchise tag will go up for the position and then the top guys can begin to be used as the baseline for new contracts for younger players.

It doesn’t always work that way though. What Suh did to the market actually set the DT market back a bit, in my opinion, because he didn’t have the impact that was expected. Also he seemed to be the unicorn at the position until Aaron Donald came on the scene. But even then, Donald seems like the outlier as well.

I think it would be different if TEs brought in LB and S to teach them how to defend against them. That would be counterproductive. But a TE doesn’t ever compete directly with another TE on the field.
 
Somebody is getting traded or released in this TE group this year. We have a lot of contracts on the books and not enough open roster spots. Smythe appears out but keep a lookout for the big G.
 
Hopefully we get an extension before the season or else tag him ($13M - Average of top 5 guys) for another year is just fine by me. Gives Long another year to develop and we can see what he has in year 2.

I would prefer we extend him though. We will have almost $65/70M in cap space next offseason and we might as well spend it on our own home grown guys. Its not like TE is a back breaking contract position either unless he wants to be the HIGHEST paid guy. $12/13M is affordable if he wants to be paid like Hunter Henry and Smith, which I would say he deserves. He is just not in the Kittle/Kelce tier for me at the $15/16M price.
 
Jmo, It’s best to try and get Gesicki in the slot, he struggles mightily separating so the lesser the corner the better for him.
 
