Sports Illustrated article on Gesicki (and PFF TE list)

Travis34
chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2008
- Messages
- 18,175
- Reaction score
- 9,359
- Location
- NE, Indiana
Talking Gesicki: Summer School, Where He Ranks, His Cloudy Future
Thoughts on where Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki ranks among his peers in the NFL and his future
www.google.com
He’ll be attending a tight end camp put on by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen
Hope he can pick up a few tricks! Glad to see he’s putting in some extra work
also - another day, another PFF positional ranking. Gesicki listed at 8. Some decent respect. Although to list Kyle Pitts at 4.... that’s a joke for a rookie
Tight End Rankings: The 32 best TEs entering the 2021 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce comes in at No. 1 in PFF's 2021 NFL tight end rankings.
www.pff.com