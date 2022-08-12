Stake your claim!

Any team, any place, any time, I’ll even spot you 3 points. Talking to you Buffalo.



I am a notorious preseason homer. All my friends and family ignore my Dolphin hype every year because I’m a broken record of optimism.



This year I’ve kept my mouth shut (for the most part).



This is different. I want to take this roster against the best of the best. And I want to spot them a few points just to rub it in.



Ive been to 6 Dolphins games in my life, the Dolphins have won all 6 of those games, 100% truth. I plan on going to my first Dolphins playoff game this year. And 2nd, 3rd, 4th, lol sorry I Lebroned a bit there.