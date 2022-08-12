Stake your claim!

Feverdream
Club Member
My claim. I am more optimistic about the prospects of MY Miami Dolphins this year than I have been at ANY time since Don Shula coached this team.
THIS is a playoff team.
Our Tackles have looked good. Tua has looked great. We have a fleet of RBs who catch the ball... and the offense is why we didn't win 10-12 games last year.
Problem solved.
Oh, the defense?
We added Ingram, lost no one, and Phillips and that potential pro bowl safety that you've read about... they are in year two.
Yes, I'm all in.
THIS is a playoff team.
Our Tackles have looked good. Tua has looked great. We have a fleet of RBs who catch the ball... and the offense is why we didn't win 10-12 games last year.
Problem solved.
Oh, the defense?
We added Ingram, lost no one, and Phillips and that potential pro bowl safety that you've read about... they are in year two.
Yes, I'm all in.