Stake your claim!

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,905
Reaction score
23,250
My claim. I am more optimistic about the prospects of MY Miami Dolphins this year than I have been at ANY time since Don Shula coached this team.

THIS is a playoff team.

Our Tackles have looked good. Tua has looked great. We have a fleet of RBs who catch the ball... and the offense is why we didn't win 10-12 games last year.

Problem solved.

Oh, the defense?

We added Ingram, lost no one, and Phillips and that potential pro bowl safety that you've read about... they are in year two.

Yes, I'm all in.
 
fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
346
Reaction score
457
Location
Boca Raton, FL
I am all in this year and have I hopes for this team. I agree, and this offense will only make our defense better as they hopefully wont be on the field as much as they were last year.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
4,672
Reaction score
8,004
Age
30
Location
Florida
My claim is that this roster should not only make the playoffs but win their first round matchup..

I predict Tua will throw 29 TD to 14 INT. He'll have a decent season and many will still be debating if it's him or the system. Regardless, the play is good enough for prediction #1.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,220
Reaction score
4,182
Location
NC
If the AFC wasn't so damn difficult this year I'd absolutely bet on them being a playoff team. I'm worried that this is one of those years where a 10/11 win team won't make the playoffs. Meanwhile in the NFC some garbage team gets in at 7-10
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,123
Reaction score
24,759
I’m optimistic that my bets will generate more $$$ this football season.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
7,210
Reaction score
8,762
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Ruckus45 said:
If the AFC wasn't so damn difficult this year I'd absolutely bet on them being a playoff team. I'm worried that this is one of those years where a 10/11 win team won't make the playoffs. Meanwhile in the NFC some garbage team gets in at 7-10
That seems to always be the case. There's always some crappy NFCE team in the playoffs.
 
D

Demp444

Club Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2009
Messages
381
Reaction score
1,263
GhostArmOfMarino said:
My claim is that this roster should not only make the playoffs but win their first round matchup..

I predict Tua will throw 29 TD to 14 INT. He'll have a decent season and many will still be debating if it's him or the system. Regardless, the play is good enough for prediction #1.
I agree on the roster being not only a Playoff team, but a team that can win a playoff game. However, if that ends up being Tua’s TD to interception ratio, then I would say that is a disappointing season for him, and he probably held this team back.

Oh… and 100% all in this season!!! This team and Tua will show everyone they are legit, and can be a threat in the playoffs.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
17,482
Reaction score
33,384
Location
Bahamas
Feverdream said:
My claim. I am more optimistic about the prospects of MY Miami Dolphins this year than I have been at ANY time since Don Shula coached this team.

THIS is a playoff team.

Our Tackles have looked good. Tua has looked great. We have a fleet of RBs who catch the ball... and the offense is why we didn't win 10-12 games last year.

Problem solved.

Oh, the defense?

We added Ingram, lost no one, and Phillips and that potential pro bowl safety that you've read about... they are in year two.

Yes, I'm all in.
All in with you.

But...........that Tua guy.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,874
Reaction score
13,077
Location
Allentown, Pa
Any team, any place, any time, I’ll even spot you 3 points. Talking to you Buffalo.

I am a notorious preseason homer. All my friends and family ignore my Dolphin hype every year because I’m a broken record of optimism.

This year I’ve kept my mouth shut (for the most part).

This is different. I want to take this roster against the best of the best. And I want to spot them a few points just to rub it in.

Ive been to 6 Dolphins games in my life, the Dolphins have won all 6 of those games, 100% truth. I plan on going to my first Dolphins playoff game this year. And 2nd, 3rd, 4th, lol sorry I Lebroned a bit there.
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
963
Reaction score
518
I’m optimistic because it seems like the coaches have a clue about how to put together a good offense. I love the trade for Hill because he is like a cheat code that can get you an easy touchdown anytime he touches the ball. You need that in todays league. Hopefully Waddle becomes something similar with Hill opposite of him instead of Mack Hollins or whoever they signed off the street.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
7,210
Reaction score
8,762
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Except for the tank year, I've been optimistic every year. However, while my optimism was at a 10, thinking SB, since '83, my optimism and expectations have lowered slowly, but surely, since Marino retired.

This year, it's up a little, due to the new coaching staff mainly. The roster, on paper, is improved, but I'm not getting excited yet. I just don't get excited about TC plays, just like I don't get in the dumps from TC plays.

Right now, I'm thinking playoffs, and then we'll see what happens. I'm hoping that by the bye, I'll be thinking SB again.
 
Z

zullo1

Rookie
Joined
Feb 25, 2005
Messages
200
Reaction score
311
Feverdream said:
My claim. I am more optimistic about the prospects of MY Miami Dolphins this year than I have been at ANY time since Don Shula coached this team.

THIS is a playoff team.

Our Tackles have looked good. Tua has looked great. We have a fleet of RBs who catch the ball... and the offense is why we didn't win 10-12 games last year.

Problem solved.

Oh, the defense?

We added Ingram, lost no one, and Phillips and that potential pro bowl safety that you've read about... they are in year two.

Yes, I'm all in.
I certainly feel the same. This looks to be the most diverse team in terms of what they can do on offense and defense since the glory days of the 70's! Anything short of at least 1 playoff win will be a major disappointment to me.
 
