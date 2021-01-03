Start talking #3 officially

Dan13Forever
It's time.
I heard an interesting sinario. Trade down to seven or eight, get a second in return. Take Smith with seven or eight.
Then turnaround and use the extra second to move up our own first, to grab Chase.
There you have it my friends, we have our Marks brother 2.0. Watch out NFL.
