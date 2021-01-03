 Start talking #3 officially | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Start talking #3 officially

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

It's time.
I heard an interesting sinario. Trade down to seven or eight, get a second in return. Take Smith with seven or eight.
Then turnaround and use the extra second to move up our own first, to grab Chase.

There you have it my friends, we have our Marks brother 2.0. Watch out NFL.
 
bane

bane

Maybe a guy who makes impact in game? Let’s start with that. Trying to think. Who was last impact player we drafted ? X? Great.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Why would you make this thread already. Are you watching the Titans game?
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

If someone wants Sewell or one of the QBs they best be giving up more than that. The Eagles gave up their 2016 1st (8th), 2016 3rd, 2016 4th, 2017 1st, and 2018 2nd to move up to 2nd (from 8th) in 2016 to draft Wentz.
 
