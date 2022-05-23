Starting 11

I was thinking about the 11 players that will play most snaps respective to their positional groups. The following spots are set in stone to play most snaps.



Hill

Waddle

Tua

Armstead

Hunt

Connor Williams



These maybe in doubt but in the end the incumbents are likely to play more snaps.



Gesicki

Deiter

Jackson



That's 9 spots, the 10th spot is going to be a RB regardless. Everyone has their opinion on our backs. I'm going with Michel because considering Mostert's health and everybody elses size, Michel seems to be the only back capable of taking on 200+ carries.



Michel



Leaving one spot in dispute between an in line TE, a FB or a WR. Smythe is the most balanced and productive from the remaining TEs. As good as Ingold looks on tape he's no Juszyck or whatever his name is, lol, plus he's coming off a knee injury. IMO the snaps on that last spot will be shared among these guys in order.



Smythe

Wilson

Ingold/Lovett/Carter at FB

Other TEs



In conclusion our starters on offense will be:



Tua

Michel

Hill

Waddle

Gesicki

Smythe

Armstead

Williams

Deiter

Hunt

Jackson



That gives us the flexibility to play 11 with Gesicki in the slot or occasionally 21 with Gesicki in line. This line up/formation is much more similar to the Rams' duo blocking than it is the 9ers stretch.



Having said that I see why we would get Michel and why I think he'll be the starter. He ran it for the Rams last year. He had nearly 1k yards and 4+ avg and his pass blocking is much better than any other RBs on our roster.



Also as others have mentioned the best thing about this is that while Gesicki will need to block an OLB/SS it'll be just getting on their way or sealing them off and not taking them on at the LOS.