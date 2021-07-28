State of the cap on 7/28/2021

Team Cap Space: $8,619,799



All signings are posted with the exception of Eichenberg (who will reduce our cap by about 500K). So, we will have just over 8M remaining for this year. This is money that could be used to sign a mid-market free agent like Justin Houston, or provide some up-front money for a Gesicki extension, or even throw a few dollars at a disaffected malignant narcissist (who shall remain nameless).



Or... it could be rolled over into next year's cap-- where we are already VERY flush.



What it won't be spent upon are basic waiver wire signings because all of those signing will be guys who'll sign for LESS than our 51st highest paid player (at this juncture, it is Isaiah Ford at 920k). These guys will be free... at least as far as the Cap is concerned.



We'll likely get some relief when Clayton Fejedelem is released (about 1.5M), and when Jakeem Grant is dealt or traded (another 3M or so). There may be another suprise cut or trading along the way, but I think the least we are looking at will be around 13 Million UNDER the cap.



If we move Xavien Hoard, we'll pick up another 11M.



We have TONS of room-- especially if we move Hoard. Or... we have tons of money TO sign Hoard.



This is an EXCELLENT cap management job-- one of the best in the NFL, but the time will come when we'll have to make more choices about which ones of the players that we'll choose to give this money to.