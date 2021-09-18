Statistical Benchmarks for QBs in the Modern NFL

Yes, you can spot trends after just one week of the NFL season - The Boston Globe If it seems as though teams are passing more and running less, it's because they are, perhaps at a historic rate.

"There are new statistical benchmarks for quarterbacks.The NFL is so pass-happy that our standards for statistical success have to be recalibrated.It used to be that a 300-yard game, a 4,000-yard season, a 65 percent completion rate, and a 100 passer rating were marks of greatness. Now they are average.Last weekend, 11 quarterbacks threw for 300 yards. Now 400 yards (reached by Prescott and Carr in Week 1) should be the benchmark for a big game.In Week 1, 13 quarterbacks completed at least 70 percent of their passes. In 2020, three quarterbacks completed 70 percent of their passes for the season (Rodgers,), and 23 completed at least 65 percent. The minimum standard for a good performance now is 70 percent, and a great performance is 80 percent.Last year, 12 quarterbacks threw for 4,000 yards. Now the standard should be 4,500 yards (five QBs reached it in 2020), and really, 5,000 yards, which has been achieved 12 times in history, is the real accomplishment.Last week, 16 of 32 quarterbacks finished with a passer rating over 100 (the maximum is 158.3). The new standard of greatness should be 115, which was achieved by nine QBs last week."