Statistical Facts from Week 1

I've already heard and read the opinions from the talking heads and posters about how Tua played. I think we can all agree that he left a few plays on the field that we would like to see better decisions on. However, what some posters are missing is where Tua would be if those items weren't made into the biggest stories of the game.



Here are the true stats that matter for the 1st game with a new HC and a new offense being on the field for the 1st time together. If the armchair evaluators on this forum think this is poor QB play I can't respect your football opinion anymore as you have no idea what goes on around the rest of the league.



1. The Dolphins are 1-0 and technically lead the division with the win coming over the Cheater's. You play to win the game, period. When the Fins win the game everything else is second.

2. 69.7% completion on attempts, good for 9th in the NFL

3. 270 Yards passing, good for 12th in the NFL.

4. 8.2 yards/attempt, good for 6th and tied with Herbert.

5. 1 TD, tied with multiple others for 17th place (The only mediocre stat of all of them)

6. Zero interceptions, tied for the lead

7. QBR of 78.2, tied for 5th in the NFL

8. Passer rating of 104.4, 9th in the NFL.



Those aren't the numbers of a QB who a HC is looking to replace after 24 starts. Those are the numbers of a QB that a HC can groom into being one of the top signal callers in the NFL. Sorry, but those of you who want Tua replaced due to his "play" aren't going to get your wish anytime soon.