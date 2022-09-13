 Statistical Facts from Week 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Statistical Facts from Week 1

mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
4,295
Reaction score
1,845
Location
Mahtomedi MN
I've already heard and read the opinions from the talking heads and posters about how Tua played. I think we can all agree that he left a few plays on the field that we would like to see better decisions on. However, what some posters are missing is where Tua would be if those items weren't made into the biggest stories of the game.

Here are the true stats that matter for the 1st game with a new HC and a new offense being on the field for the 1st time together. If the armchair evaluators on this forum think this is poor QB play I can't respect your football opinion anymore as you have no idea what goes on around the rest of the league.

1. The Dolphins are 1-0 and technically lead the division with the win coming over the Cheater's. You play to win the game, period. When the Fins win the game everything else is second.
2. 69.7% completion on attempts, good for 9th in the NFL
3. 270 Yards passing, good for 12th in the NFL.
4. 8.2 yards/attempt, good for 6th and tied with Herbert.
5. 1 TD, tied with multiple others for 17th place (The only mediocre stat of all of them)
6. Zero interceptions, tied for the lead
7. QBR of 78.2, tied for 5th in the NFL
8. Passer rating of 104.4, 9th in the NFL.

Those aren't the numbers of a QB who a HC is looking to replace after 24 starts. Those are the numbers of a QB that a HC can groom into being one of the top signal callers in the NFL. Sorry, but those of you who want Tua replaced due to his "play" aren't going to get your wish anytime soon.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,405
Reaction score
3,870
Yup, yesterday appears to be his floor.

If that's his floor, the Phins are going to have a great year.

If Tua has those rankings every week all year, Miami is in for a magical year.

Funny to me how yesterday was a struggle for Tua, yet stats say otherwise.

But the eyeballs man, the eyeballs.

There's a reason an eye witness, a lot of times, is an unreliable witness lol
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
4,295
Reaction score
1,845
Location
Mahtomedi MN
GRYPHONK said:
Yup, yesterday appears to be his floor.

If that's his floor, the Phins are going to have a great year.

If Tua has those rankings every week all year, Miami is in for a magical year.

Funny to me how yesterday was a struggle for Tua, yet stats say otherwise.

But the eyeballs man, the eyeballs.

There's a reason an eye witness, a lot of times, is an unreliable witness lol
Click to expand...
My father-in-law used to work as a lawyer for the Innocence Project. I actually went to a dinner and got to eat with John Grisham where he was promoting his book "The Innocent Man".

A few days before the dinner my father-in-law had all of us in the family take one of those "eye witness tests". We failed it miserably. John actually used the test in his keynote speech that night. It was an eye opener to say the least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom