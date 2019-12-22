Stats over the last 8 games

Some statistics over the last 8 games in which we have went 4-4:



25.6 points/game



Fitzpatrick: 203 of 322 (63%), 2392 yards (7.5 ypp), 14 TD, 6 INT. 39 rushes for 179 yards.



Parker: 40 catches, 722 yards (18.6 ypc), 6 TDs

Gesecki: 32 catches, 383 yards (12 ypc), 4 TDs



So over the last 8 games, Fitzpatrick is averaging throwing 40 passes per game and completing 25 for 299 yards. If Parker and Gesecki were to average those numbers over 16 games, Parker would have 80 catches for 1,444 yards and 12 TDs and Gesecki would have 64 catches for 766 yards and 8 TDs.



While I know that it would be nice to see Rosen in action some, I think Fitzpatrick has definitely allowed us to give our best evaluation of our receivers.