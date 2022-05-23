mekadave
The results of Dwayne Haskins' toxicology report have been released nearly six weeks following his tragic death at 24 years of age. The former NFL quarterback died after being struck by a truck on a Florida interstate after he left his vehicle.
The report, released by the Broward County Medical Examiner, revealed two positive blood samples for alcohol. Haskins' blood alcohol samples were .20 and .24, according to the Miami Herald. The legal alcohol content limit in Florida is .08. Two drugs -- ketamine and norketamine -- were also found in Haskins' system. Those drugs can be used as a medical anesthetic or for recreational purposes.
Steelers' Dwayne Haskins was legally intoxicated when struck and killed, toxicology report shows
Haskins was struck by a truck after he left his vehicle on a Florida interstate
