Steelers Game

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
4,053
Reaction score
8,394
Location
A Cardboard Box
Got my three tickets from Ticketmaster for me, my grown ass boy and his uncle, my brother in law. We are in the cheapest of the cheap seats, west end all the way in the back.

I'm old school. Last time I went to a game, concert or function of any sort, I had a physical ticket in my hand. Things have changed.

Now that this stuff is on these interminable cell phones, what happens if I lose my phone or it stops working, blah, blah?

Thanks and see you there!
 
