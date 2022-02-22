 Steelers hire Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Steelers hire Flores

PCmor

PCmor

MODS: Feel free to delete or merge if someone already mentioned this. I looked and didn't see anything but could've missed it, and it's a couple of days old.

I see the Steelers are bringing on Flores as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. I wonder what Minkah Fitzpatrick thinks of that.
 
Phinz1972

Phinz1972

There is a thread or two in general nfl about it, seeing as how it's not dolphin related persay. Not being a jerk, just mentioning if didnt see one in dolphins area, maybe check there in future
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

More importantly, what does Minkah's mom feel about it. Seriously that would be such a strange reunion.
 
ladeback

ladeback

He got hired a few days ago. We play the Steelers in Miami next season I believe. That should be fun.
 
39wildman

39wildman

He is LB coach..flores know defense..Steelers should have good defense again..
 
