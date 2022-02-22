Steelers hire Flores

PCmor
I like cheese
MODS: Feel free to delete or merge if someone already mentioned this. I looked and didn't see anything but could've missed it, and it's a couple of days old.
I see the Steelers are bringing on Flores as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. I wonder what Minkah Fitzpatrick thinks of that.
