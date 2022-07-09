Stefon Diggs says there only 3 cornerbacks that can follow an elite receiver - Howard is one of them

The Beatles
Super Donator
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2016
- Messages
- 1,063
- Reaction score
- 1,230
“Stefon Diggs also said there are only three NFL corners as “the only ones that really follow” No. 1 receivers week in and week out: Xavien Howard, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon (Diggs).”
Stefon Diggs told his brother: NFL only has 7-8 "spicy receivers," most are easy to check - ProFootballTalk
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs thinks he and his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are among the NFL’s elite players at their positions — and he thinks the truly elite are a pretty small group.Stefon told Sports Illustrated that he always knew Trevon would have no trouble covering most...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com