 Stefon Diggs says there only 3 cornerbacks that can follow an elite receiver - Howard is one of them | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stefon Diggs says there only 3 cornerbacks that can follow an elite receiver - Howard is one of them

T

The Beatles

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
1,063
Reaction score
1,230
“Stefon Diggs also said there are only three NFL corners as “the only ones that really follow” No. 1 receivers week in and week out: Xavien Howard, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon (Diggs).”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Stefon Diggs told his brother: NFL only has 7-8 "spicy receivers," most are easy to check - ProFootballTalk

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs thinks he and his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are among the NFL’s elite players at their positions — and he thinks the truly elite are a pretty small group.Stefon told Sports Illustrated that he always knew Trevon would have no trouble covering most...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom