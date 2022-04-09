STEPHEN ROSS AT MAJOR RISK IF TANKING ALLEGATION IS TRUE

andyahs said: Those hoping this is true to get rid of Ross better also celebrate the loss of drafts picks too. Click to expand...

I am not hoping it’s true, I just believe it is. This is my trepidation with losing picks but keeping the guy who caused situation.I’d be making all the excuses in the world for him if he offered something to the product on the field.I’d be making excuses for him if not for the long playoff drought.I’d be defending his honor til the day I died if we had actually gotten Joe Burrow and not the consequences of a failed attempt.But the reasons to celebrate his continued ownership is what? A roof? The Raiders play in the freaking Death Star.His side kick loves Tom Brady too? Awesome. Maybe Ty Law can be a VP as well.Not to mention allowing the Deshaun Watson saga to effect the 2021 season. That went on way too long.