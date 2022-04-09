 STEPHEN ROSS AT MAJOR RISK IF TANKING ALLEGATION IS TRUE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

STEPHEN ROSS AT MAJOR RISK IF TANKING ALLEGATION IS TRUE

That should also negate Bruce Beal (And Tom Brady) from taking ownership.

I’m fine with that, just don’t touch OUR draft picks.

He had his time.
 
Those hoping this is true to get rid of Ross better also celebrate the loss of drafts picks too.
 
Those hoping this is true to get rid of Ross better also celebrate the loss of drafts picks too.
I am not hoping it’s true, I just believe it is. This is my trepidation with losing picks but keeping the guy who caused situation.

I’d be making all the excuses in the world for him if he offered something to the product on the field.

I’d be making excuses for him if not for the long playoff drought.

I’d be defending his honor til the day I died if we had actually gotten Joe Burrow and not the consequences of a failed attempt.

But the reasons to celebrate his continued ownership is what? A roof? The Raiders play in the freaking Death Star.

His side kick loves Tom Brady too? Awesome. Maybe Ty Law can be a VP as well.

Not to mention allowing the Deshaun Watson saga to effect the 2021 season. That went on way too long.
 
I just don't think they'll be able to establish these allegations. Doesn’t mean it didn't happen, but the burden of proof is on Flores.
 
I just don’t think Flores goes this far without proof and planning.
Correct..but he named them in the discrimination suit. They fired him because he's a minority? I don't think that's the case. There's a lot of moving parts but I think it was because he was toxic. Can someone dummy down the Dolphins role in the suit? Doesn't seem like a tanking allegation is grounds for a lawsuit.
 
