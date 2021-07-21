 Stephen Ross has Super Bowl expectations | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stephen Ross has Super Bowl expectations

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
20,874
13,907
Columbus, OH
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has Super Bowl expectations

At the opening of their new training facility, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made it clear he expects the team to have success soon.
Just going to say the article title pretty much twists what Ross said. For one he's always had super bowl expectations since becoming majority owner. It's not like he said this is a boom or bust year for Miami. Interesting to hear from Ross. Since Flores has been hired Ross has really been behind the scenes. Not saying that's good or bad, just an observation.
 
