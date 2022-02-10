Stephen Ross hints at a new reporting structure for the Dolphins

Sounds like Ross wants someone onsite in charge in his absence. You'd like a football guy there. It's like a COO (understands football operations) as opposed to a CFO (understands the business side). But Garfinkle knows he is not a football guy and may have the common sense that Ross lacks. We can only hope. Jason Taylor is a bright guy who could be groomed. I would get someone like him in there to be Garfinkle's operations sounding board. Bless Danny's heart, love his arm, but he's not in Jason's league in this regard. Jason has the combination of football vision, real intelligence, and practicality from the point of view of a player. He would know what flies in the locker room and what wouldn't in a way that Garfinkle wouldn't. He also knows what traits lead to winning.