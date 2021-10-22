Stephen Ross never learns

The week before this season started, Miami's front office was having discussions about trading for Deshaun Watson. At the time the report came out, I truly believed that it was BS and wanted Coach Flores to come put publicly and firmly quash these stories. But he didn't. I thought that was odd and it bothered me that the head coach wouldn't give Tua the backing he needed and state there was no truth to these stories.



Cut to 7 weeks into the season (after Tua had a good performance in a loss), reliable reports come out that Miami and Houston are in serious negotiations to trade for Deshaun Watson. What the actual ****...



Let's flash back to 2011 when Stephen Ross and Jeff Ireland made a bungled hush hush trip to California to woo Jim Harbaugh to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, despite Tony Sporano already being the head coach. Sound familiar? Despite Jeff Ireland no longer being with the Dolphins, this underhanded method of running this franchise continues, and that's because it's Stephen Ross' style.



Whether you think Tua Tagovailoa is the answer at QB or not makes no difference. If you think he's the answer at QB, don't undermine his confidence and standing amongst his teammates (as well as team morale) by trying to replace him during the season. If you think Tua is another swing and a miss at QB, trade him while his stock is probably at the highest it will be (coming off a good game and being relatively healthy).



Ross can't have it both ways. Either go to battl with who you have or make a change. His coaches and players aren't mindless robots. They have both pride and feelings, something he doesn't get. Until Ross and his ilk are removed from our beloved team, the Miami Dolphins will tread water in failure, occasionally bobbing up to achieve mediocrity.