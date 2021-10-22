 Stephen Ross never learns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stephen Ross never learns

The week before this season started, Miami's front office was having discussions about trading for Deshaun Watson. At the time the report came out, I truly believed that it was BS and wanted Coach Flores to come put publicly and firmly quash these stories. But he didn't. I thought that was odd and it bothered me that the head coach wouldn't give Tua the backing he needed and state there was no truth to these stories.

Cut to 7 weeks into the season (after Tua had a good performance in a loss), reliable reports come out that Miami and Houston are in serious negotiations to trade for Deshaun Watson. What the actual ****...

Let's flash back to 2011 when Stephen Ross and Jeff Ireland made a bungled hush hush trip to California to woo Jim Harbaugh to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, despite Tony Sporano already being the head coach. Sound familiar? Despite Jeff Ireland no longer being with the Dolphins, this underhanded method of running this franchise continues, and that's because it's Stephen Ross' style.

Whether you think Tua Tagovailoa is the answer at QB or not makes no difference. If you think he's the answer at QB, don't undermine his confidence and standing amongst his teammates (as well as team morale) by trying to replace him during the season. If you think Tua is another swing and a miss at QB, trade him while his stock is probably at the highest it will be (coming off a good game and being relatively healthy).

Ross can't have it both ways. Either go to battl with who you have or make a change. His coaches and players aren't mindless robots. They have both pride and feelings, something he doesn't get. Until Ross and his ilk are removed from our beloved team, the Miami Dolphins will tread water in failure, occasionally bobbing up to achieve mediocrity.
 
The problem with billionaires is they're used to getting what they want, which can also be a good thing if what they want actually benefits the team.

If Ross had succeeded with Harbaugh and he was great in Miami, my guess is most fans wouldn't care about the way it got done.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The problem with billionaires is they're used to getting what they want, which can also be a good thing if what they want actually benefits the team.

If Ross had succeeded with Harbaugh and he was great in Miami, my guess is most fans wouldn't care about the way it got done.
You're probably right. Had Jim Harbuagh decided to coach the Dolphins and recaptured some of the previous magic he had in San Fran, most fans probably wouldn't care how Tony Sporano was treated (I probably would have gotten over it quickly too). The problem with that strategy is that in both the case of Sporano and now Watson/Tua, there's a good chance that the deal won't happen and you're stuck with an awkward and weakened situation with your head coach/quarterback. As you said, billionaires are used to getting what they want, so most don't plan for the possibility of being spurned.
 
