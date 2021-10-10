Steve Ross Had The Right Idea - But The Wrong Bozo!

Vaark
This team needs a qualified, experienced decision-maker to unsentimentally review the team and make the necessary changes starting but not ending in the front office.
He needs to hire another VP of Football Operations - someone competent, not another Mike Tannenbaum who ridiculously was hired into a de facto promotion after being fired as a failed Jets GM.
Hopefully Tony Romo's national condemnation of turning draft pick gold into tin will embarrass Ross, cause him to take stock and hire someone who's actually happy where they are but up for the challenge with money being no object... I'm thinking someone like Brett Veach.
Any thoughts?
