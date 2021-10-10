Steve Ross Had The Right Idea - But The Wrong Bozo!

Vaark said:



He needs to hire another VP of Football Operations - someone competent, not another Mike Tannenbaum who ridiculously was hired into a de facto promotion after being fired as a failed Jets GM.



Hopefully Tony Romo's national condemnation of turning draft pick gold into tin will embarrass Ross, cause him to take stock and hire someone who's actually happy where they are but up for the challenge with money being no object... I'm thinking someone like Brett Veach.



Any thoughts?



Nice discussion! I agree. They say in marketing, you can't be everything to everybody, or you risk being nothing to nobody. I think part of our problem over the years as to why we are so inconsistent is that we really don't have an identity. It seems like we just seesaw back and forth, just like our record, up and down, up and down, and don't really make any progress. We need someone with a master plan, that knows football and will keep everyone aligned and focused on the goal. Someone who will set the tone on who we are and not put up with any BS. I don't know who Brett Veach is, but I sure would welcome it if he could get us back on track.