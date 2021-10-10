 Steve Ross Had The Right Idea - But The Wrong Bozo! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Steve Ross Had The Right Idea - But The Wrong Bozo!

This team needs a qualified, experienced decision-maker to unsentimentally review the team and make the necessary changes starting but not ending in the front office.

He needs to hire another VP of Football Operations - someone competent, not another Mike Tannenbaum who ridiculously was hired into a de facto promotion after being fired as a failed Jets GM.

Hopefully Tony Romo's national condemnation of turning draft pick gold into tin will embarrass Ross, cause him to take stock and hire someone who's actually happy where they are but up for the challenge with money being no object... I'm thinking someone like Brett Veach.

Any thoughts?

1633901846570.png
 
I have little hope in an owner who thought bringing in mike tannenbaum was a good idea while every other nfl franchise wanted nothing to do with him as he was unemployed by the nfl. The same guy who not only tolerates Grier’s incompetence but promotes him. It’s honestly stuff you couldn’t make up. If any other team did the same thing , we’d be laughing at them unmercifully
 
Someone from the Arizona Cardinals, I like what they're doing, that team is so much fun to watch.
 
As a former executive search guy (headhunter) working with Fortune 500 middle/upper mgt I was pretty $uccessful for a lot of years before burning out on it.

But one thing I know for sure is that the best candidates for hire are rarely those 'on the street" but successful execs who have earned security, respect and growth potential within their own companies, BUT can be lured away by faster tracking, autonomous decision-making, legacy in being the one to turn things around, and of course moere $$$$ than they'd be making for the next few years.

Let's recruit someone who's happy and successful but open-minded to bettering himself/herself (had to insert that these days), and are confident in their abilities to be up for the challenge.
 
How's this for a Bozo?
Nice discussion! I agree. They say in marketing, you can't be everything to everybody, or you risk being nothing to nobody. I think part of our problem over the years as to why we are so inconsistent is that we really don't have an identity. It seems like we just seesaw back and forth, just like our record, up and down, up and down, and don't really make any progress. We need someone with a master plan, that knows football and will keep everyone aligned and focused on the goal. Someone who will set the tone on who we are and not put up with any BS. I don't know who Brett Veach is, but I sure would welcome it if he could get us back on track.
 
