Sticking with the ‘Plan’ .... mostly

Looks like FLO and Co are sticking with the plan in this draft ....



QB, T x 2, G/C, S, RB and DT .... the only blocks not checked are another T (highly likely early today) and a RB (likely sometime today)



Some folks are pretty upset or maybe unimpressed with the picks ... I prefer to reserve judgement until I see the product on the field. Sure , I would have liked to see them move back into the 3D, but after the point chart was posted - saw how unlikely that would be .... hopefully they can flip at least 1x 7TH to next year, but if not - consider those our UDFA picks for this year, since we are tight on roster spots right now (though that can change pretty easily) ...



Unlike most folks, just don’t think that spending big on a RB is as important to this regime as some think ... and there are several FAs still available that can be had cheap to pair up with Howard .... maybe they still like Liard?

It ain’t Ballagio, that’s for sure ...



The wildcards in all of this is that ‘we’ don’t know what they really think about the young players already in the fold .... AND that to trade you need to have a willing partner ....



We DO know that as bad as last year was, this offense ‘could’ score points ... but the defense could not stop anyone (well mostly anyone) ... so aside from QB and OL, I would have expected more picks on Defense.



I expect more Defense today (DL + DB) ... with 2x more OL and a RB ...



Next year we can look at sexy picks and FAs ... when we have a framework settled to go along with a .500 record ... and TUA coming in ... to get after the DIV ... BUF will take it this year ...