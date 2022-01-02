Still going to the Pats game

No playoffs this season, but hey ho still proud of the guys anyway for getting 7 wins in a row and making this a respectable season when it was headed towards an utter disaster. Today was a huge letdown from the offense and defense no doubt and will leave a sour taste in our mouths all week long. Obviously we need some help on both sides of the ball, but more so on the offensive side for sure, and just have to keep the faith that we draft well and pick up some nice additions via free agency.



Not easy being a Dolphins fan, but I can say that this run we had this season has been funner than any I have had for a good long while as a Fins fan. Ultimately, looks like we have fallen short at the final hurdle if you will to get into the playoffs, and that sucks but I for one am just going to keep on keeping on.



Still plan on going to Miami next Sunday and hopefully see us end the season on a high against the Pats. Will be my first time seeing my beloved team at home for a good long time, and I intend to enjoy it to the fullest. Hope to see some of you there.



Things will be ok for us and we will be a real contender at some point. As a fan you have to keep believing that or no reason to follow a team.