Still need a new GM next year

Grier isn't only over drafting he's over Flores, and he gives his approval to his hires when it comes to assistants or lack of sustainability when it comes coaches. Grier's job should still be in question and Flores should still be fired. One Great win isn't changing my opinion of the incompetence that has taken place in i.e. in game decisions, play calling, personal, ect.

Great win by the players though even with those clowns are running the show.
 
