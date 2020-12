Josh Allen says Cole Beasley is already chomping at the bit to get back. Adds Beasley going to work really hard in next week or week and a half to get back. Still's needs 6 day of Negative test before he could report... he is signing for the playoffs, Brown is healthy....has had 2 neg tests he's ready to go again, he practiced all last week before contact tracing linked to him being put on the covid list.