man when flo went across the field in the cincy game was awesome. taking up for his guys. should he have done it? probably not, but it shows the type of guy he is. he loves his guys. its the reason guys want to play for him and play hard as hell for him. My first head coaching job i had something similar happen. I regretted it, but im going to take care of my guys. from that day on they guys had a new respect for me, bc nobody fought for them before.