 Stop Blaming Ross | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stop Blaming Ross

N

NJ Dolphan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
1,104
Reaction score
457
Will try to keep this short. Jerry Jones outliers aside, you just want an owner who pays the bills, is involved, but ultimately knows what he doesn’t know. That’s what we have in Ross.

Everything after that is pretty much luck. No one would be talking about the “Patriot Way” and the supposed sports management genius of the Kraft family, if Belichik took the Jets job, and some other team took a flyer on Tom Brady in the fifth round. Paul Allen didn’t have much to do with the Seahawks having the foresight to draft Russell Wilson. The Giants were once thought of as having perhaps the best ownership in the league, and now they’re considered a joke.

If you replace Ross, you’re just getting another rich guy who is subject to the same rules and limitations as every other team when it comes to getting the right personnel and is just guessing when it comes to figuring out how to outsmart the other guy.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,315
Reaction score
5,475
Location
Everywhere
car sliding GIF
 
N

NJ Dolphan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
1,104
Reaction score
457
TarHeelFinFan said:
The main positive that would come out of Ross being forced to sell is that there’s a chance the new guy fired Grier. Especially if Grier is implicated in tank-gate. Grier has been the main problem with this franchise for some time.
Click to expand...

And this new owner could just as likely hire an ineffectual GM, or a GM that doesn’t have the right draft picks in the right year.
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Active Roster
Joined
May 4, 2010
Messages
1,099
Reaction score
436
Location
Washington
jimthefin said:
The people who are afraid to see what life is like without Ross confuse me.

For the next guy to do worse he would have to be actively sabotaging the team.
Click to expand...
I know right? It's like they weren't around for Huizenga or previous. Now, there is something to be said about Huizenga also making mistakes, but Wayne wanted results and he wasn't afraid to tell his guy directly that the results didn't meet expectations and that it was just business. Wayne once twisted Nick Saban's arm into publicly stating he wasn't returning to college -- obviously it didn't keep it from happening, but that was the kind of guy Huizenga was.

Good or bad, this team needs an owner who is at least making decisions that the rest of the league notices and says "Damn, that's enviable. It might even work." Instead we get "same song and dance, Dolphins fire half of front office, expect incoming to work with remaining." Shrug. It hasn't worked three times in a row now, and here we go for a fourth and inevitably a fifth.
 
mbhcu98

mbhcu98

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2013
Messages
729
Reaction score
133
NJ Dolphan said:
Will try to keep this short. Jerry Jones outliers aside, you just want an owner who pays the bills, is involved, but ultimately knows what he doesn’t know. That’s what we have in Ross.

Everything after that is pretty much luck. No one would be talking about the “Patriot Way” and the supposed sports management genius of the Kraft family, if Belichik took the Jets job, and some other team took a flyer on Tom Brady in the fifth round. Paul Allen didn’t have much to do with the Seahawks having the foresight to draft Russell Wilson. The Giants were once thought of as having perhaps the best ownership in the league, and now they’re considered a joke.

If you replace Ross, you’re just getting another rich guy who is subject to the same rules and limitations as every other team when it comes to getting the right personnel and is just guessing when it comes to figuring out how to outsmart the other guy.
Click to expand...
I think the next owner won't be another rich white guy. Think someone like Jay Z as a minority owner. It's time to put some color in the owners box. In this climate, the next hire will be a "sexy hire". The first African American owner ever. Will be huge to make up for this.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,315
Reaction score
5,475
Location
Everywhere
jimthefin said:
The people who are afraid to see what life is like without Ross confuse me.

For the next guy to do worse he would have to be actively sabotaging the team.
Click to expand...
AgentXof12 said:
I know right? It's like they weren't around for Huizenga or previous. Now, there is something to be said about Huizenga also making mistakes, but Wayne wanted results and he wasn't afraid to tell his guy directly that the results didn't meet expectations and that it was just business. Wayne once twisted Nick Saban's arm into publicly stating he wasn't returning to college -- obviously it didn't keep it from happening, but that was the kind of guy Huizenga was.

Good or bad, this team needs an owner who is at least making decisions that the rest of the league notices and says "Damn, that's enviable. It might even work." Instead we get "same song and dance, Dolphins fire half of front office, expect incoming to work with remaining." Shrug. It hasn't worked three times in a row now, and here we go for a fourth and inevitably a fifth.
Click to expand...
Do either of you know who the heir apparent is here? May want to look into that before you begin this mentality.

Hint, mini Ross.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,428
Reaction score
10,843
NJ Dolphan said:
Will try to keep this short. Jerry Jones outliers aside, you just want an owner who pays the bills, is involved, but ultimately knows what he doesn’t know. That’s what we have in Ross.

Everything after that is pretty much luck. No one would be talking about the “Patriot Way” and the supposed sports management genius of the Kraft family, if Belichik took the Jets job, and some other team took a flyer on Tom Brady in the fifth round. Paul Allen didn’t have much to do with the Seahawks having the foresight to draft Russell Wilson. The Giants were once thought of as having perhaps the best ownership in the league, and now they’re considered a joke.

If you replace Ross, you’re just getting another rich guy who is subject to the same rules and limitations as every other team when it comes to getting the right personnel and is just guessing when it comes to figuring out how to outsmart the other guy.
Click to expand...

I agree with you on luck. I'll not beat the dead horse, but luck plays a significant part.
As for Ross, about all fans have is rumors and opinion masquerading as fact. I'm not a Ross fan, but I'm honest enough to accept he's here until either 1) he dies or 2) the NFL forces him to sell (for now, an unlikely possibility).
There are things that MAY be his fault and things that may NOT. Not enough info to realistically blame him or absolve him. FH neds to be able to have threads limited only to proven facts. THAT would be an interesting thread
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,014
Reaction score
3,468
E30M3 said:
Do either of you know who the heir apparent is here? May want to look into that before you begin this mentality.

Hint, mini Ross.
Click to expand...
IF we get to point where the NFL is FORCING Ross to sell it is not going to be to his hand picked guy.

It will be an auction to the top bidder.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom