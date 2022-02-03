Stop Blaming Ross

Will try to keep this short. Jerry Jones outliers aside, you just want an owner who pays the bills, is involved, but ultimately knows what he doesn’t know. That’s what we have in Ross.



Everything after that is pretty much luck. No one would be talking about the “Patriot Way” and the supposed sports management genius of the Kraft family, if Belichik took the Jets job, and some other team took a flyer on Tom Brady in the fifth round. Paul Allen didn’t have much to do with the Seahawks having the foresight to draft Russell Wilson. The Giants were once thought of as having perhaps the best ownership in the league, and now they’re considered a joke.



If you replace Ross, you’re just getting another rich guy who is subject to the same rules and limitations as every other team when it comes to getting the right personnel and is just guessing when it comes to figuring out how to outsmart the other guy.