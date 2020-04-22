Stop Overdrafting OL

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

The Draft Network

The Draft Network
thedraftnetwork.com thedraftnetwork.com

An interesting article that I am putting on the main because this is something that very well could effect us come Thursday, Small exert...

The fallacy of high-ceiling offensive tackles in Round 1 is multi-layered. First, the athleticism of offensive tackles is a lot different than the athleticism of wide receivers, running backs or cornerbacks. Consider the physical action of the offensive tackle: throwing their body back into a pass-set and retaining their balance while working at extreme angles. None of the drills executed at the NFL Scouting Combine even look like a pass-set. They look like straight-line sprints and vertical jumps, which tackles just don't do in a game. If you're trying to prove that combine testing is correlated to NFL success, in the realm of offensive tackles, you're likely dealing with the confounding variable of overall elite athleticism.
Click to expand...
Talks about the lack of development in OL. I don't agree with all of Solak's takes on some of the prospects, but he brings up an interesting point... and it is one that we as an organization have failed at for years
 
When I see rumors of Andrew Thomas being our target at 5, I cringe and just really hope it is a smokescreen.

With that said, although QB is the only thing that matters for the future of the franchise and is a priority above all others, we do require a tackle with one of those other high picks.
 
ChambersWI said:

The Draft Network

The Draft Network
thedraftnetwork.com thedraftnetwork.com

An interesting article that I am putting on the main because this is something that very well could effect us come Thursday, Small exert...



Talks about the lack of development in OL. I don't agree with all of Solak's takes on some of the prospects, but he brings up an interesting point... and it is one that we as an organization have failed at for years
Amen , I have been saying this for years.
 
foozool13 said:
Give me a lineman that has great footwork and knee bend, to me that’s the most important aspect.

Can’t remember who it was that said this; “You can fix a lineman waist up, but waist down is much more difficult.”
I could be wrong but it may have been Mayok. He used to talk a lot about knee benders and waist benders.

I would add one other trait, and that is they must play with some violence in their hands. That's why I'm not a huge Jackson fan. He's got really good footwork and he bends with the knees, but his hands are soft. The top 4 OT's in this years draft all have violent hands, especially Becton, but Becton's size scares me, I think he will eventually slide inside.
 
This is why a trade up is needed to secure one of the big 4, preferably Wills or Thomas. Wirfs or Bechton would be a good pick as well, they have amazing talent, but aren't as developed as Wills or Thomas. I think Josh Jones is a good talent if available at 26 or later. Jackson is one that scares me. I see a lot of mocks with him going early, but he is so inconsistent, would not pick before pick 56.

Cesar Ruiz is a center prospect I would draft as high as pick 26, and I don't ever consider a center worth a first round pick. This guy is just different, and I believe to be worth a late first. No other center in this draft should be picked before the third round in my opinion.

Not worried much about Guard, but getting Kindley or the tackle turning to guard from Kansas late in the draft would be good by me.
 
OT is one of the best positions to draft in RD 1, because:

1. There aren't many starting caliber OT's - far less than 64.
2. OT hits more often than any of the other high-value positions, with the exception of Edge (they're close).
3. OT directly benefits your QB.

Saying, but look, you could have had Chuma Edoga in the 3rd is not a convincing argument. If he wanted to make a serious argument, he would have broken down the hit rates by round. For OT, in particular, the hit rate drops significantly once you get to Round 2. I have it somewhere, but the difference is something like 50% vs 30%.
 
If I was in the Dolphins draft room and both Tua and Herbert are on the board at 5, I take an offensive tackle and then trade up from 18 to the spot where I think I need to get a QB. More teams in the 6-20 range are chasing a tackle than a QB.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
OT is one of the best positions to draft in RD 1, because:

1. There aren't many starting caliber OT's - far less than 64.
2. OT hits more often than any of the other high-value positions, with the exception of Edge (they're close).
3. OT directly benefits your QB.

Saying, but look, you could have had Chuma Edoga in the 3rd is not a convincing argument. If he wanted to make a serious argument, he would have broken down the hit rates by round. For OT, in particular, the hit rate drops significantly once you get to Round 2. I have it somewhere, but the difference is something like 50% vs 30%.
Yeah some of his points are underdeveloped. I do think his overall point of taking an OT specifically because of how they test is a valid one. But an interesting argument can be made the other way as well.

Voch Lombardi I'd one of my favorite youtube guys for the draft. He loves breaking down linemen and he makes a point how with OL now if you got a guy with good feet you can make that work.

But the point on OL being underdeveloped coming into the NFL is a big one
 
illscriptures said:
I honestly want us to focus on OL this drafts.

If we can end up with 2 of any of the following offensive lineman I will be a very happy camper.

Jedrick Willis
Tristan Wirfs
Andrew Thomas
Mekhi Becton
Ezra Cleveland
Cesar Ruiz
Tyler Biadasz
Lloyd Cushenberry
Austin Jackson
That's a good list but I'd add Lemiuex to it. He might be the best guard in this draft
 
