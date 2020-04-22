Stop Overdrafting OL

This is why a trade up is needed to secure one of the big 4, preferably Wills or Thomas. Wirfs or Bechton would be a good pick as well, they have amazing talent, but aren't as developed as Wills or Thomas. I think Josh Jones is a good talent if available at 26 or later. Jackson is one that scares me. I see a lot of mocks with him going early, but he is so inconsistent, would not pick before pick 56.



Cesar Ruiz is a center prospect I would draft as high as pick 26, and I don't ever consider a center worth a first round pick. This guy is just different, and I believe to be worth a late first. No other center in this draft should be picked before the third round in my opinion.



Not worried much about Guard, but getting Kindley or the tackle turning to guard from Kansas late in the draft would be good by me.