Stop throwing to Grant

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F.T.P.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
5,965
Reaction score
6,925
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
illscriptures said:
We need to throw it to him more imo. We need to get him comfortable catching in traffic by trying more. He is by far the most dynamic player on the field for us. He is our Tyreek Hill, we need to boost him up, not tear him down.
Click to expand...

He can't catch.

Special teams and gadget plays. Otherwise, doesn't belong on an NFL football field. The only comparison to Tyreek Hill is his size. Nothing else. Tyreek is a consistent WR1 and arguably the best in the NFL.
 
deester11

deester11

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
490
Reaction score
722
illscriptures said:
We need to throw it to him more imo. We need to get him comfortable catching in traffic by trying more. He is by far the most dynamic player on the field for us. He is our Tyreek Hill, we need to boost him up, not tear him down.
Click to expand...
H3ll no. and H3ll no again. He's had plenty of reps and the only thing you do for him is bubble screen or slants. No way you keep having him go deep because he can't catch.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
1,128
Hopefully next year he’s just a returner. Even then he scares me with bobbles.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
1,128
Natbonkilz said:
Unless you have a better option I think you have to keep throwing it to him.
Click to expand...
Screw that put Callaway in see what he has. Grant is bottom of the roster guy that hit a home run once a year. And guess what he’s already got it this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom