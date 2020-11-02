Stopping Kyler Murray and Beating the Cardinals

Bopkin02

So, unfortunately I have never seen Kyler Murray play.
I was wondering- what are his strengths, and what do you expect Flores and the D to do to slow him down?
On Offense, what do you expect us to do/what would you do to attack the Cardinals defense, which I hear is pretty good.
Again, I have not seen the Cardinals play since Murray arrived.
I am just wondering what to expect, and I wanted to start a thread where we actually talk about scheming and planning.
 
hoops

This ones simple. Don’t let the qb outflank you. Or limit it.

if not you in big trouble.

on offense you got to get more push in the run game and open up the pass game. Jackson would be a massive boost for that unit. A much needed boost frankly
 
Adam Strange

I’m thinking this is a must have game if the team wants to make the playoffs. It doesn’t seem as if the Cards are horrible this year, and it is at their place, but it’s a beatable team. And while I think Miami is the hottest team in the division, losing the first two division games put them in a hole.
 
The Ghost

He's an elusive little snot and the ball flies off his hand, very accurate, very impressive. He will always be limited because of his size but that doesn't mean he can't be elite. He's better than I thought he was going to be.

He's a handful. He will have to be accurate though with our corners. I'd rather deal with Murray than a classic pocket passer though. I think he can be forced into a mistake or two.

Gotta do your job against them. Stay in your lane.
 
Miami 13

Kyler is going to be a very tough matchup. He is so small and quick. Can cut on a dime. I feel like he does just take off and run too often and early before the pocket has collapsed. I think Drake will be out but Chase Edmonds is more than capable. Hopkins is a top 3 WR in the league. Gonna be a very difficult road game with Arizona coming off a bye.
 
DolfanISS

I think this is a tougher matchup than the Rams defensively. Murray is quick as hell and they have Hopkins.
 
Stoobz

Murray is quick twitch and can move.

This will be a tougher matchup for our defense but an easier one for our underwhelming O.
 
E30M3

What's Jones' status? If hes out we are going to be in trouble.
 
Blake the great

That Kliff Kingsbury "air raid" Aka throw the ball to Hopkins offense is so over hyped and over rated. I'm not concerned about our defense limiting that offense. Murray will have to scramble a lot.
 
dougb123

Dolphins should look at using Baker as a QB spy on passing downs, not sure how many times a game he takes off running but it's a weapon and a serious one.
 
RonniesRightArm

this ones gonna be rough, if our offense doesnt sustain some long drives it will be a looong day for our D.
 
