Stopping Kyler Murray and Beating the Cardinals

He's an elusive little snot and the ball flies off his hand, very accurate, very impressive. He will always be limited because of his size but that doesn't mean he can't be elite. He's better than I thought he was going to be.



He's a handful. He will have to be accurate though with our corners. I'd rather deal with Murray than a classic pocket passer though. I think he can be forced into a mistake or two.



Gotta do your job against them. Stay in your lane.