dreamblk said: I personally believe that play was the game.

We all knew it was a significant moment. Couple that with a three and out coming out of half and what was game.In the NFL when all but the worst staffs can make halftime adjustments, you can almost always tell who is going to win the game if one team had a lot go right for them in the first half and it isn't reflected on the scoreboard, once that luck regresses to the mean the game will be over.