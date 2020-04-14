Strategy for the next 10 days (before the draft) and for the draft

Hello

Before the draft I would like we sign a veteran DT and another veteran DE (the draft is thin at this position this year)

After that, I thinks our FO could draft the QB they want at 5 and after that for needs in position with big depth like OL, DB.

That could give a draft like this one (my dream draft) and double many position to erase the risk of bust at a position of needs

1a : Tua or Herbert

1b : Andrews thomas

1c : Dobbins or Swift

2a :Winfield

2b : ruiz, cushenberry or Biadasz

3/ Tana Wanogho or Driscoll or Peart in function of availability

4/ Solomon Kindley or Lemieux

5a / Vildor

5b: Anthony Gordon or Jake Luton (put him in PS and in third QB position next year after Fitzmagic retirement)

5c/ Dejay Dallas ( solid RB in case of an injury to our starter RB draftee or Howard)

6/ Carter Coughlin (DE) or Windsor to put deph in DL

7a/ KD Osborn

Others 7 BPA in our FO eyes

Opinions on my strategy before the draft and on my mock draft

PS : Be safe against coronavirus, here in France our hospital are full and good luck to every dolfans
 
