Strategy for the next 10 days (before the draft) and for the draft

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,175
- Reaction score
- 73
- Age
- 50
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello
Before the draft I would like we sign a veteran DT and another veteran DE (the draft is thin at this position this year)
After that, I thinks our FO could draft the QB they want at 5 and after that for needs in position with big depth like OL, DB.
That could give a draft like this one (my dream draft) and double many position to erase the risk of bust at a position of needs
1a : Tua or Herbert
1b : Andrews thomas
1c : Dobbins or Swift
2a :Winfield
2b : ruiz, cushenberry or Biadasz
3/ Tana Wanogho or Driscoll or Peart in function of availability
4/ Solomon Kindley or Lemieux
5a / Vildor
5b: Anthony Gordon or Jake Luton (put him in PS and in third QB position next year after Fitzmagic retirement)
5c/ Dejay Dallas ( solid RB in case of an injury to our starter RB draftee or Howard)
6/ Carter Coughlin (DE) or Windsor to put deph in DL
7a/ KD Osborn
Others 7 BPA in our FO eyes
Opinions on my strategy before the draft and on my mock draft
PS : Be safe against coronavirus, here in France our hospital are full and good luck to every dolfans
Before the draft I would like we sign a veteran DT and another veteran DE (the draft is thin at this position this year)
After that, I thinks our FO could draft the QB they want at 5 and after that for needs in position with big depth like OL, DB.
That could give a draft like this one (my dream draft) and double many position to erase the risk of bust at a position of needs
1a : Tua or Herbert
1b : Andrews thomas
1c : Dobbins or Swift
2a :Winfield
2b : ruiz, cushenberry or Biadasz
3/ Tana Wanogho or Driscoll or Peart in function of availability
4/ Solomon Kindley or Lemieux
5a / Vildor
5b: Anthony Gordon or Jake Luton (put him in PS and in third QB position next year after Fitzmagic retirement)
5c/ Dejay Dallas ( solid RB in case of an injury to our starter RB draftee or Howard)
6/ Carter Coughlin (DE) or Windsor to put deph in DL
7a/ KD Osborn
Others 7 BPA in our FO eyes
Opinions on my strategy before the draft and on my mock draft
PS : Be safe against coronavirus, here in France our hospital are full and good luck to every dolfans