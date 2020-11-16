Success sustainable with lack of running game??

Yesterday's run game was better, and Ahmed played really well, however a consistent running game has been relatively non existent for some time (bottom 5 statistically). How do you think this fits in to the current run we're on and the rest of the season? Do you think the overall lack of running game will get us eventually or if we can get 80 yds and a TD from Ahmed/etc a game, that will be enough with Tua. I'm really excited about this team, just opening for discussion. Maybe Ahmed can keep it going...