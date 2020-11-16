Success sustainable with lack of running game??

Yesterday's run game was better, and Ahmed played really well, however a consistent running game has been relatively non existent for some time (bottom 5 statistically). How do you think this fits in to the current run we're on and the rest of the season? Do you think the overall lack of running game will get us eventually or if we can get 80 yds and a TD from Ahmed/etc a game, that will be enough with Tua. I'm really excited about this team, just opening for discussion. Maybe Ahmed can keep it going...
 
It's definitely the biggest weakness of the team right now and we're not in the conversation of some of the top teams because of it. Davis helps at RG, but it might just be something we can't fix until we get reinforcements in the offseason. I'm sure it'll come back to bite us sooner or later.
 
I agree. Kind of just have to make due this year until the offseason. I just worry at some point it rears its head and costs us. Can't have everything though i guess haha, count my blessings.
 
I feel like Ahmed could have had over 100 yards if we would’ve kept on using him but we didn’t. Saying that, I still think we need to draft one in the second round this upcoming draft
 
Well first, I think our D is superbowl caliber.

2nd, yes I think our running game is the achilies (sp) heel. That being said, I do not expect this to hurt us against many teams, given how well the rest of the team is performing. Maybe just the likes of KC and Steelers.
 
If the running game can at least be functional yes. For the issues we have Ahmed and Gaskin have both shown that they can be functional if unspectacular
 
It is clear all of the players have committed to working hard to improve each week. I do believe it is still possible to develop an effective running game that is not a blaring weakness.
 
The short yardage struggles in the running game will hurt Miami against the better teams. That's one area where Fitzpatrick added something. Maybe we'll eventually see Tua with some designed runs.

Right now, when the opponent knows Miami has to run, it's been a real struggle.
 
I disagree. At times they can be pretty damn good, especially putting pressure on a QB, but they still have trouble stopping the run. It seems like most of the time the first guy whiffs allowing the RB to gain extra yards. Those tackles in the backfield for a loss and big stops on 3rd or 4th and short look great, but they're not the norm. However, I don't know whether this is a scheme issue, or a tackling issue which means that they need some better players. On the bright side, the team is still winning even though it's still early in their rebuild!
 
Don’t get too excited about going too far
We might make the playoffs but if we have to play in cold weather, great secondary that these playoff teams will have we won’t last
You need a running game to wind down the clock with leads or establish other things. Any genius knows this
 
Even with that we are a top D.
 
If we can get production like yesterday we'll be fine. But if we don't, yesterday may have been a game we don't win. The passing game just wasn't consistent enough to get it done on its own yesterday.
 
pass the bong. Our D SB caliber??? Hahaha, I’m optimistic but we have a ways to go. Very entertaining
 
